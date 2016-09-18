Xperiences Night Vision Tour

Xperiences Night Vision Tour

When night falls, strange creatures come out to play. If you’re curious about what goes bump in the night, Ray Carson will help you find out.

He runs Night Vision Tours through his Sunshine Coast adventure company – Xperiences. Visitors use the state-of-the-art night vision goggles to embark on a tour through the bushland at Twin Waters.
There are a range of tours on offer – from suspenseful adventures, to Wolf-Creek style escapades and a more slow-paced tour for nature lovers.

The night vision tours are just one of the unique offerings at Xperiences – Ray also runs Segway tours, laser tag and archery, just to name a few, to full-blown corporate team building events. Ray can also come to you for group events.

Great South East viewers receive a special deal when mentioning the show, with a 90minute adventure starting at just $55.

Xperiences
Novotel Twin Waters Resort, Sunshine Coast
or the team can come to you.

Night vision goggles tour from $55.

0478 202 500
xperiences.com.au

