Winter School Holiday Ideas

Another school term is done and while it’s great to speed some time with the kids it can be a challenge trying to keep them entertained – so we’ve put together a list of activities to cure your children’s boredom these holidays and let them expend some creative energy. We hope you enjoyed our special school holiday inspirational special on The Great South East on Sunday. If you missed it, you can catch the stories here. In the meantime, here’s some ideas to keep the whole family happy.
by Scott Holmes
Keep it Simple
Looking for a cheap alternative? Pack up a picnic and take the kids to the park for the day. There are great parks all over Brisbane such as Kids Space at Chermside or Hidden World at Fitzgibbon. Check out this list of great Brisbane parks and playgrounds.
Here’s a list of the seven best parks in Ipswich or you might prefer these other cool spots – KidsSpace Chermside or the Hidden World Playground.
Catch a Flick
Who doesn’t enjoy sitting in watching the latest blockbuster and this winter there’s a great slate of films on offer for the kids. From the start of the holidays there’s Finding Dory, the sequel to the Disney/Pixar classic Finding Nemo, Ice Age: Collision Course or for the older kids there’s the video game inspired Warcraft. An adaptation of Rohl Dahl’s The BFG and a remake of Tarzan are also hitting the big screen during the holidays. South Bank Cineplex is a low-cost cinema with IMAX screens at no extra charge. There’s also an array of excellent restaurants and food outlets nearby. If you can’t get to South Bank, RACQ offers its members up to 45% off Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas.
Visit Another World
The Gold Coast is home to some of Australia’s most popular theme parks. Give the kids a thrill on the Tower of Terror or the Giant Drop at Dream World. There’s heaps of special events on for the school holidays including Screamworld, an after dark DreamWorld experience on the 17th of June. If thrill rides aren’t your children’s thing then you could take them to see the Dolphin Show or at SeaWorld or get lost a fiction at Warner Brothers Movie World. If you decide to stay at the Gold Coast, consider checking out the optical illusions at Infinity.
On the Sunshine Coast there’s also Aussie World an Australian Themed amusement park with rides, entertainment and educational performances that teaches kids about Indigenous heritage. All of June Aussie World is celebrating Candy Month and on Friday July 8 their putting on Chillz Winterfest, 5 hours of live music featuring Kasie Eden from the Voice and Dean Ray from X-Factor.
Go-Karting
There are a number of options to get your kids behind the wheel these holidays. Big Kart Track on the Sunshine Coast is Australia’s largest commercial Go-Kart Track a whooping 1.2km long and 8m wide.
Located between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Kingston Park Raceway in Logan City offers a jam packed day of fun. With four levels of Go-Karts and three tracks, Kingston Park is suitable for the littler kids and the big kids.
For something a bit different check out Slideaways, a chain of European Style indoor racing centres with locations in Pimpama, Eagle Farm and Nerang. Slideaways focus’s more on sharp corning than raw pace and will really get your children’s heart pumping!
Laser Tag
Let the kids have some legendary fun these holidays with a bit of laser tag. Lazerzone at Lawnton and Laserforce in Woolloongabba which is celebrating 28 years in operation are both offering special prices over the school holidays.
Alternatively, if you’d rather get the kids outdoors you can organize a game of Laser Skirmish through Laser Commando.
Golf
Victoria Park Golf Complex at Herston features both mini-golf and a driving range as well as a offering of junior lessons and clinics if would like your kids take their golf a bit more seriously. The Victoria Park complex also has a bar & bistro overlooking the Brisbane City skyline, for once the clubs have gone away. Golf Central BNE is a state of the art golf entertainment facility located at Skygate, directly opposite the DFO and Novotel Brisbane. There are heaps of other mini golf and driving ranges around South East Queensland – here’s some locations in Brisbane.
Climbing
Let the kids drive themselves up a wall and put their skill to the test at a rock climbing facility. Crank Indoor Climbing is Queensland’s largest alternative health centre. It boasts a number of actives from climbing to parkour and fitness based youth programs. There are also a number of other indoor facilities around Brisbane and Queensland as well as some great outdoor locations such as the Kangaroo Point Cliffs. Check out this article for more options.
Extreme Sports
For the kids chasing an adrenaline rush why not take them to the indoor Skatepark, Ramp Attack at Geebung. Ramp Attack’s skate park has a a variety of features for kids to perfect their skating skills. There’s also mattresses and foam pits for the wild kids that want to really put their abilities to the test. Extra classes for years 12 and under are running over the school holidays. Bikes, Scooters and skateboards are welcome but all riders must have closed in shoes and a helmet on! Otherwise The Moreton Bay Regional Council is putting on Ramp Up at the Albany Creek Skate Park on 25th June. Ramp Up runs from 9am to 1pm. There’s equipment available, beginner sessions as well as competitions and it’s completely free!
Visit the Zoo
These holidays Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast is teaming up with 20th Century Fox for some Ice Age themed fun. Kids canhang out with the characters from the new Ice Age: Collision Course film and play in the winter playground. In addition to this, The Wildlife Warriors take on the crocs and Bindi and the Jungle Girls are back from July 2nd.
Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast is another great place to take the kids for a nature-fix. Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a number of iconic Australian animals and has daily shows with Blinky Bill. Over the holidays kids aged 6-12 will be able to become a ranger for day and learn about conservation of wildlife. Older kids aged 12-17 can take part in the Creature Keeper program which will give them exposure to working in a zoo environment.
If you think your kids would prefer to check out the creatures under the sea, then head to UnderWater World’s ‘Sealife’ in Moolooba. Sealife’s aquarium tunnels allow’s your children to get a close up look of all kinds of sea creatures. During the first and second weekends of July kids will be able to ‘Sleep Under the Sea’ in the tunnels.
The Darling Downs Zoo, located around midway between Toowoomba and Warwick features and array of animals from Australia, South-East Asia, Africa and South America. Their Big Cat Encounter lets you get up and close and personal with the King of the Jungle – the mighty African lion.
Classes and Programs
The Under Construction Rail Program at the award winning museum in Ipswich runs over all of the school holidays. Under Construction is a hands on and stimulating program inspired by the trades of the former workers of the rail workshops.
For the techno kids there’s Building Block Studio in Sandgate. Your kids can experiment with Lego Kits, Stop motion video, 3D printing and other electronic gadgets. Best of all it’s for kids and adults of all ages. For more inspiration, Brisbane Kids has put together and extensive list of classes to stimulate and entertain your children over the holidays.
Go Back in Time
Take the kids to visit the medieval ages these holidays at the Abbey Medieval Festival. Run by the Abbey Museum in Caboolture, the Festival is held on July 9 and 10 and is an exciting exhibition of medieval combat, jousting, archery, oil wrestling, music, dancing as well as an assortment of medieval treats. At the end of the day there is a final battle featuring many historical re-enactment groups.
Another fun way to give the kids a history lesson is to take them to the Dinosaur Discovery: Lost Creatures of the Discovery exhibition at the Queensland Museum in South Bank. From the 21 July the museum will feature 20 animated life-size dinosaur exhibits where the kids can check out some prehistoric creatures in scarily realistic detail.
Ice Skating and Tobogganing
Make the most of this winter season by getting the kids involved in some snow related fun. Winterfestival, held in King George Square next to the iconic City Hall from June 17 to July 10 is a festival of icy goodness. They are offering a bunch of snow packed activities such as snow tobogganing, inflatable slides, figure skating performances, and winter games. Tickets can be pre-purchased at the Winterfestival website.
Alternatively, Ice World at Acacia Ridge and Boondall of open 7 days a week. Ice World offers a bunch of ice skating related activities activities such as Ice Hockey, Curling, Synchronized Skating, Speed Skating and Figure Skating. They also have a cheap Tuesday night which costs just $11 plus $1 for skate hire.
Out of the Box Festival
Out of the Box is a biennial festival for children 8 years and under at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). The festival goes for 8 days from 21 June and includes a heap of workshops, classes, exhibitions, film screenings, live performances, bubble shows and more. The kids will love the Bollywood dancing workshops, not to mentionSnow4Kids; a frosty world with where your children can build snowmen or race mini toboggans. The Out of the Box Festival has been a national leader in exposing early childhood age children to the arts, since 1992. Check out the array of no-cost and low cost activities at https://www.outoftheboxfestival.com.au
