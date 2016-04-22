What’s On This Weekend

By Kayci-Rae Lee
SATURDAY 23 APRIL
Yoga Wisdom and Mediation Gold Coast
Time: 6.30pm
124 Marine Parade, Coolangatta, Gold Coast
FREE EVENT
Busy week? Calm your mind and body with a free yoga session on the beach at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Experience an ancient form of meditation to music known as Kirtan or Mantra meditation to bring peace to your heart and mind. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy refreshments after the class.
For more information contact Shane
Ph 0422627480
https://www.facebook.com/Kirtan-at-Cooly-273533142804759/timeline/
Natural Cleaning Products & Soap Making with Oil Workshop Gold Coast
Time: 10am-12pm
Gold Coast Permaculture, Market St, Carrara, GC
COST: Adults $20 Concession $10
Go green this weekend and learn how to exchange ordinary home cleaners for more sustainable, safe and enviro savvy. Using essential oils, create kitchen sprays, bubble bath, and much more. Morning tea is included.
For more information visit
http://goldcoastpermaculture.org.au/
Isle of Capri Markets Gold Coast
Time: 8am-1pm
Surfers Paradise State School
FREE EVENT
Loose yourself in a world of fresh fruit, veg, meats, poultry, fashion, art, homewares, plants and much more at the Isle of Capri Markets this Saturday. Tingle your tastebuds with local produce and let the kids go bananas for the organic ice-cream!
For more information visit
http://www.isleofcaprimarkets.com.au/
Liberation Through Seeing Exhibition – Brisbane
Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: Turbine Platform
FREE EVENT
Explore a world of contemporary Tibetan art from around the world as a part of the Festival of Tibet. This unique exhibition will open your mind to the conflict and synergies that exist between identity, traditions and spirituality in life of the modern world.
For more information visit
http://brisbanepowerhouse.org/events/2016/04/20/karmic-imprints-liberation-through-seeing-exhibition/
SUNDAY 24 APRIL
The Leaping Lizards – Advancetown, GC
Time: 12.30pm-3.30pm
Advancetown Hotel
FREE EVENT
Get your fix of live music from the Leaping Lizards bush band at the Advancetown Hotel this Sunday! Put your dancing shoes on and boogie to country heritage roots music with a beer in hand or enjoy a mouth-watering family meal.
For more information visit
Sunday Night Comedy with Based Comedy
Time: 7.30pm-10pm
Palm Beach Hotel
FREE EVENT
Have a laugh in at the Palm Beach Hotel this Sunday with Based Comedy. Watch as some of the best stand-up comedians from around the country take to the stage to perform a laughable act.
For more information visit
http://basedcomedy.com.au/index.php/event/based-comedy-at-palm-beach-hotel/
Northey Street City Farm
Time: 6-11am
Northey St Brisbane
FREE EVENT
Visit Brisbane’s only organic market this Sunday from 6am – 11am to enjoy the flavours of the earth. Meet with real farmers and purchase healthy foods, and special gifts, or simply meet up with friends and family. There is a free mud creation workshop for the kids.
For more information visit
http://www.nscf.org.au/market/
Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Fascinating that we encourage you to visit.
Trenda.co
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the subject material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Best Vibrators
[…]the time to study or visit the content or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Business opportunity
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
free android games download
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]
Very couple of websites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out.
king cock
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re actually really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
doc johnson pocket pussy
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
need for speed download
[…]very few web-sites that transpire to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
gta vice city free download for windows 7
[…]we came across a cool web page that you may possibly enjoy. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
kala jadoo
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get lots of link like from[…]
adult Novelties
…
kala jadu
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
съвременни лапароскопски операции
[…]we came across a cool web page which you could get pleasure from. Take a appear should you want[…]
what percentage of people have herpes type 2
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
email list
[…]The information talked about within the write-up are several of the ideal offered […]
sports news
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/whats-on-this-weekend/ […]
Best Glass Dildo
[…]below you will find the link to some sites that we consider you’ll want to visit[…]
Adam and Eve Vibrator
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, having said that, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
nighties
…
giochi gratis slot mascin
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
dell optiplex parts
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/dimension-circuit-boards
android market free games download to mobile
[…]Here are several of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
arcade games for android
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/whats-on-this-weekend/ […]
email processing jobs scams
…
best work from home jobs
[…]very handful of internet sites that come about to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
pdr training
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Rabbit Vibrators
…
full download for windows
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
…
pc games free download full version for mac
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
福井歯医者
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you may well appreciate. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
福井歯医者
[…]The data mentioned within the post are a few of the ideal offered […]
Dentist Kings cross
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to since we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
essay writing work
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not related web pages to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]
movers in barrie ontario
[…]very handful of internet sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
free slots
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we think they are really worth visiting[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/whats-on-this-weekend/ […]
free download for windows 8
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
free website template
[…]Every when inside a even though we choose blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent web sites that we opt for […]
free download for windows 7
[…]one of our guests recently advised the following website[…]
love spell caster
…
Bugatti
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to simply because we consider they are worth visiting[…]
stalik
[…]Here are a number of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
black magic specialist
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
511777-001
http://www.dream-boxs.com/product/vu-plus/
Massage Vibrator
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to simply because we think they may be worth visiting[…]
life insurance drug test
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 8
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the latest internet sites that we decide on […]
free download for windows 10
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Business directory in Spain
[…]one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website[…]
penis sleeve extension
[…]Here are several of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]
kala jadu
[…]please check out the web pages we stick to, including this one, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
PHP video cms
…
vegetarian
…
Best Vibrator for G Spot
…
Women Vibrators
[…]please pay a visit to the web pages we stick to, which includes this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]the time to study or go to the material or sites we have linked to below the[…]
windows games free download
[…]The information mentioned in the report are a few of the most beneficial out there […]
Adam and Eve
…
Penis Sleeve
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
hypnosis tucson
[…]one of our guests not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
St. Helens
[…]please go to the web sites we adhere to, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
File divorce online Texas
[…]The data mentioned in the post are a number of the most effective obtainable […]
just happening
[…]please take a look at the websites we adhere to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
work from home jobs online
[…]the time to read or go to the content material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
air force sage green boots
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a whole lot of link like from[…]
Birmingham
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
female orgasm
[…]Here are several of the websites we advise for our visitors[…]
power beads
…
anal toy review
[…]Every once inside a while we opt for blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most recent web pages that we pick […]
Cisco Fiber Optic Cable
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go through, so have a look[…]
free download for windows xp
[…]very few web sites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
leasehold/freehold for sale
[…]very couple of web-sites that occur to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
coffee beans kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
Stadtführung
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
G Spot Vibrator
…
Best paddle
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you may enjoy. Take a look in case you want[…]
Red Hearts Glass Dildo
[…]very handful of web-sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Wholesale Vape Supply
…
vibrating finger massager
[…]The information talked about inside the article are some of the most beneficial out there […]
adam and eve,
[…]usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Tongue Ring Vibrator,
[…]very couple of web sites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
Sex Bed Restraints,
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go by, so have a look[…]
more tips here
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
Consultant
[…]please go to the web sites we comply with, including this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]