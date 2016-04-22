What’s On This Weekend

By Kayci-Rae Lee

SATURDAY 23 APRIL

Yoga Wisdom and Mediation Gold Coast

Time: 6.30pm
124 Marine Parade, Coolangatta, Gold Coast
FREE EVENTkirtan yoga

Busy week?  Calm your mind and body with a free yoga session on the beach at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast.  Experience an ancient form of meditation to music known as Kirtan or Mantra meditation to bring peace to your heart and mind.  It’s a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy refreshments after the class.

For more information contact Shane

Ph 0422627480
https://www.facebook.com/Kirtan-at-Cooly-273533142804759/timeline/

 

Natural Cleaning Products & Soap Making with Oil Workshop Gold Coast

Time: 10am-12pm
Gold Coast Permaculture, Market St, Carrara, GC
COST: Adults $20  Concession $10

Soap Making

Go green this weekend and learn how to exchange ordinary home cleaners for more sustainable, safe and enviro savvy.  Using essential oils, create kitchen sprays, bubble bath, and much more.  Morning tea is included.

For more information visit

http://goldcoastpermaculture.org.au/

 

Isle of Capri Markets Gold Coast

Time: 8am-1pm
Surfers Paradise State School
FREE EVENT

Isle Of Capri Markets

Loose yourself in a world of fresh fruit, veg, meats, poultry, fashion, art, homewares, plants and much more at the Isle of Capri Markets this Saturday.  Tingle your tastebuds with local produce and let the kids go bananas for the organic ice-cream!

For more information visit

http://www.isleofcaprimarkets.com.au/

 

Liberation Through Seeing Exhibition – Brisbane

Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: Turbine Platform
FREE EVENT

Liberation Through Seeing Exhibition

Explore a world of contemporary Tibetan art from around the world as a part of the Festival of Tibet.  This unique exhibition will open your mind to the conflict and synergies that exist between identity, traditions and spirituality in life of the modern world.

For more information visit

http://brisbanepowerhouse.org/events/2016/04/20/karmic-imprints-liberation-through-seeing-exhibition/

 

SUNDAY 24 APRIL

The Leaping Lizards – Advancetown, GC

Time: 12.30pm-3.30pm
Advancetown Hotel
FREE EVENT

leaping lizards

Get your fix of live music from the Leaping Lizards bush band at the Advancetown Hotel this Sunday!  Put your dancing shoes on and boogie to country heritage roots music with a beer in hand or enjoy a mouth-watering family meal.

For more information visit

http://www.advancetown.com/

 

Sunday Night Comedy with Based Comedy

Time: 7.30pm-10pm
Palm Beach Hotel
FREE EVENT

Based Comedy

Have a laugh in at the Palm Beach Hotel this Sunday with Based Comedy.  Watch as some of the best stand-up comedians from around the country take to the stage to perform a laughable act.

For more information visit

http://basedcomedy.com.au/index.php/event/based-comedy-at-palm-beach-hotel/

 

Northey Street City Farm

Time: 6-11am
Northey St Brisbane
FREE EVENT

Northey St City Farm

Visit Brisbane’s only organic market this Sunday from 6am – 11am to enjoy the flavours of the earth.  Meet with real farmers and purchase healthy foods, and special gifts, or simply meet up with friends and family.  There is a free mud creation workshop for the kids.

For more information visit

http://www.nscf.org.au/market/

 

