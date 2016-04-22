What’s On This Weekend

By Kayci-Rae Lee

SATURDAY 23 APRIL

Yoga Wisdom and Mediation Gold Coast

Time: 6.30pm

124 Marine Parade, Coolangatta, Gold Coast

FREE EVENT

Busy week? Calm your mind and body with a free yoga session on the beach at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Experience an ancient form of meditation to music known as Kirtan or Mantra meditation to bring peace to your heart and mind. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy refreshments after the class.

For more information contact Shane

Ph 0422627480

https://www.facebook.com/Kirtan-at-Cooly-273533142804759/timeline/

Natural Cleaning Products & Soap Making with Oil Workshop Gold Coast

Time: 10am-12pm

Gold Coast Permaculture, Market St, Carrara, GC

COST: Adults $20 Concession $10

Go green this weekend and learn how to exchange ordinary home cleaners for more sustainable, safe and enviro savvy. Using essential oils, create kitchen sprays, bubble bath, and much more. Morning tea is included.

For more information visit

http://goldcoastpermaculture.org.au/

Isle of Capri Markets Gold Coast

Time: 8am-1pm

Surfers Paradise State School

FREE EVENT

Loose yourself in a world of fresh fruit, veg, meats, poultry, fashion, art, homewares, plants and much more at the Isle of Capri Markets this Saturday. Tingle your tastebuds with local produce and let the kids go bananas for the organic ice-cream!

For more information visit

http://www.isleofcaprimarkets.com.au/

Liberation Through Seeing Exhibition – Brisbane

Time: 10am – 5pm

Venue: Turbine Platform

FREE EVENT

Explore a world of contemporary Tibetan art from around the world as a part of the Festival of Tibet. This unique exhibition will open your mind to the conflict and synergies that exist between identity, traditions and spirituality in life of the modern world.

For more information visit

http://brisbanepowerhouse.org/events/2016/04/20/karmic-imprints-liberation-through-seeing-exhibition/

SUNDAY 24 APRIL

The Leaping Lizards – Advancetown, GC

Time: 12.30pm-3.30pm

Advancetown Hotel

FREE EVENT

Get your fix of live music from the Leaping Lizards bush band at the Advancetown Hotel this Sunday! Put your dancing shoes on and boogie to country heritage roots music with a beer in hand or enjoy a mouth-watering family meal.

For more information visit

http://www.advancetown.com/

Sunday Night Comedy with Based Comedy

Time: 7.30pm-10pm

Palm Beach Hotel

FREE EVENT

Have a laugh in at the Palm Beach Hotel this Sunday with Based Comedy. Watch as some of the best stand-up comedians from around the country take to the stage to perform a laughable act.

For more information visit

http://basedcomedy.com.au/index.php/event/based-comedy-at-palm-beach-hotel/

Northey Street City Farm

Time: 6-11am

Northey St Brisbane

FREE EVENT

Visit Brisbane’s only organic market this Sunday from 6am – 11am to enjoy the flavours of the earth. Meet with real farmers and purchase healthy foods, and special gifts, or simply meet up with friends and family. There is a free mud creation workshop for the kids.

For more information visit

http://www.nscf.org.au/market/