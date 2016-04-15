What’s on this weekend? 16-17 April 2016

by Kayci-Rae Lee …

Here’s some inspiration to get out n about this weekend around the Great South East. From markets to masterclasses, there’s something here for all ages and all weather.

Saturday 16th April 2016

Dutch Courage Cocktail Master Class

Dutch Courage Officers’ Mess are ready to tingle your taste buds this Saturday with their Dutch Courage Cocktail Master Class. Create your concoction in a bar stocked with over 120 types of gin! The class starts at 4pm at the Dutch Courage Officers Mess and tickets are on sale for $49pp. For more information or to book your spot, contact info@dutchcourage.com.au

Her Wardrobe: Pre-Loved, Vintage & Indie Market

Ladies line up! The biggest fashion market in South East Queensland is open this Saturday from 8am – 1pm at Lake Kawana Community Centre Caloundra, on the Sunshine Coast. Nourish your closet with over 10,000+ items of clothes, shoes and accessories to choose from. Tickets are $2 on arrival.

Queensland Brides Wedding & Honeymoon Expo

Come down to Glenelg St South Brisbane at 10am – 4pm and visit one of Australia’s most prestigious bridal shows for an opportunity to meet with over 140 wedding and honeymoon experts. Connect with the right people to ensure your wedding day goes off without a hitch! There will be daily fashion parades and a chance to win incredible prizes. Tickets are $15 at the door or you can book online at http://brisbanebridalexpo.com.au/get-tickets/ All tickets are valid for all three days of the expo. For more information phone; 3029 7777

Ipswich Festival; Honk!

Visit Ipswich this Saturday night at 7.15pm – 9pm to watch the transformation of Brisbane Street as it’s turned into motor head madness! The whole street will be closed off for a showcase of elite cars, classics, custom and vintage vehicles with street dining and live music! This event is FREE.

Sunday 17th April 2016

Watercress Creek Olive & Lime Festival

Is your mouth watering yet!? The 8th annual Watercress Creek Olive & Lime Festival is a must do event for foodies and features more than just savory palates. There are baked goods, sweets, olive picking, local arts and crafts, Rural Fire Brigade presentations, information stalls, nursery plants, and an Olive Grove tour. The festival is on at 53 Bryces Road, Pine Mountain from 9am to 3pm, and tickets are $5 per person or $10 per vehicle. For more information phone 0416 201 640

Milton Markets

The Milton Markets are back in an all-new location of Cribb St, Milton. You’ll find over 140 stalls to enjoy with fresh produce from across South East Queensland, artisan bakers, butcher, baristas, cooks, creator, florists, artists and designers. Be immersed in the stalls from 6am to 12pm.

Downey Park Food Trucks

Shake out your picnic rugs! The Downey Park Food Trucks are in action this Sunday from 1-4pm at Downey Park, Melbourne St, Windsor. Be sure to arrive on an empty stomach to enjoy the tastes of The Bone Lorry, The Frying Piggy, Rolls Pho Mi and Ruby the Little Red Ice Cream Van; just some of the trucks that will be cooking up a storm.

Little Green Thumbs Gardening Experience

Visit the Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast from 10am – 2pm this Sunday for an educational, family day out. Plant your own seedlings to take home and discover the wonders of the natural world by building your knowledge of nature, nutrition and the environment. This event is FREE. For more information contact kmcmillan@goldcoast.qld.gov.au or phone 07 5581 1615