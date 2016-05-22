Warwick Country Escapes

Abbey of the Roses is situated in Warwick on Queensland’s Southern Downs. It looks like the grand residence of English gentry but the two storey sandstone guest-house was originally intended for the humblest of inhabitants.

Designed by the same architects responsible for Brisbane’s iconic Breakfast Creek Hotel, the Abbey was built in the 1870’s as a nun’s residence and girls’ boarding school.

These days, guests can stay in luxurious and character-filled rooms – and day visitors are invited to enjoy a traditional Victorian High Tea and tour of the Abbey.

Contacts:

Abbey of the Roses

Locke Street, Warwick

4661 9777

www.abbeyoftheroses.com