Walk of the Submarines – Brisbane

It’s a serene experience – wandering the riverside pathway at Brisbane’s New Farm, watching a passing parade of sleek City Cats and bobbing sailing boats.

But wind the clock back 70 years or so, and you would have found yourself ‘smack bang’ in the middle of one of the biggest and busiest naval bases in the South Pacific.

During World War II, New Farm and Teneriffe’s wharves were ‘submarine central’ – the official site of the US Navy Submarine Operations and Maintenance Base for the south-west Pacific. Between 1942 and 1945, more than 79 submarines were stationed there in one of the largest submarine forces Australia’s ever seen.

Dive into this chapter of war history along Submariners’ Walk, a heritage trail that stretches 300 metres beside the river at New Farm. Interpretive panels and historical photos share tales of the heroic sub crews who sailed from Brisbane to defend Australia during World War II.

They were part of a lethal strike force against the Japanese in the South Pacific. Of 81 submarine missions that left from the Brisbane base, 117 enemy vessels were sunk. Tragically, however, half of the 800 sailors who served on those missions were lost.

Aussie submariners also performed exceptional duty during the Second World War. Operation “Sabre” sailed from New Farm to the South China Sea. On orders from the US Navy, divers from a midget sub crew were tasked with severing a vital underwater communications cable, deep in enemy waters.

Australia’s early submariner crews are also honoured along the walk. It’s more than a century since our nation’s first subs – AE1 and AE2 – commenced duty. The AE1 initially saw service in Papua New Guinea and was lost, along with all hands. In contrast, its sister sub became part of the Anzac legend. In the early hours of 25 April 1915, as troops were landing on the beaches at Gallipoli, AE2 entered the Turkish Straits and began a perilous journey through minefields, while under fire from enemy artillery. The sub has been dubbed by some as the “silent Anzac”.

It’s just one story of daring submariner missions that surface as you wander the heritage trail. Take the stroll through wartime history then cool your heels at one of the ‘submarine-shaped’ benches, complete with conning towers. Beatles’ fans will particularly appreciate the one painted bright yellow.

Contact:

Submarines Association Australia (Qld Branch)

www.saaqld.wildapricot.org