Uncover the beauty and quirkiness of Eumundi

Home Uncover the beauty and quirkiness of Eumundi

The town of Eumundi is as pretty as a painting, so it’s no surprise that artists and visitors flock to this scenic spot in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. There’s a lovely village atmosphere that blends history with a vibrant arts community, making it a perfect day trip destination. If people visit on a Wednesday or Saturday the entire village comes alive for the Eumundi Markets.

The famous markets have been attracting visitors for over 30 years. But no matter how many times people visit there’s always something new to discover.

The markets started out with 3 stalls in the Country Women’s Association Hall in 1979 and today they’ve evolved to a vibrant event with over 600 stalls, selling everything from homewares to fashion, arts, hand-made crafts and edible delights.

eu2

There are edible-looking delights on offer at the My Soap stall – where Kareena hand makes soaps using natural ingredients and essential oils and shapes them to look like sweets, cupcakes and yummy looking desserts.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/my-soap

Some stalls have been there since day one and others are popular market favourites. Cedar Creek Farm is a local small business that specializes in Australian native foods using local and seasonal produce.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/cedar-creek-farm

Another market favourite is Butterscotch Castle – where Debra deconstructs men’s and women’s business shirts and reccontrustcs them as a dress.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/butterscotch-castle

eu1

There’s an endless supply of creativity and the Markets’ bohemian charm echoes through the entire village.

The town has evolved into an eclectic melting pot of art, history and culture and The Imperial Hotel serves as living history of how the town has evolved. The heritage-listed pub was a meeting place for thirsty jackaroos when it first opened in 1911 and it’s been welcoming locals and tourists ever since.

Along with good old fashioned food and service, the pub has been given a facelift – Eumundi style – with colourful local artworks and eclectic charm oozing out of every room.

eu3

It’s a similar story all over town, with historic buildings that once housed timber mill families and farm supplies being transformed into funky dining options.

The Bohemian Bungalow is one of the newer restaurants in town. It’s a converted Queenslander bungalow that’s been given a new lease on life with a light, bright feel, not to mention, some very delicious hearty meals. The menu shines the spotlight on local, seasonal produce and the place has become a social hub for locals and visitors to while away an afternoon.

eu4

There’s a wonderful sense of community in Eumundi and visitors can feel like one of the locals at Humdrum Espresso. Apparently, nearly everyone in town gets their morning coffee fix from this lovely little café.

Attached to the coffee shop is Eumundi Vintage – a gorgeous little shop that’s houses on the old cold room of the original town butcher.

Eumundi Vintage

eu5

Eumundi is just 90 minutes from Brisbane and 20minutes from the sandy shores of Noosa.

If you’re coming from the coast RACQ offers discounted transfers to the Eumundi markets starting from $20 return and they also offer a variety of Sunshine Coast and Hinterland tours, so make sure you jump online to book.

Contacts:

RACQ Member Benefit:

discounted transfers and tours

www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

 

The Eumundi Markets

Wednesday 8am – 1:30pm

Saturday 7am – 2pm

www.eumundimarkets.com.au

 

The Imperial Hotel

80 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

5442 8811

www.imperialhoteleumundi.com.au

 

The Bohemien Bungalow

69 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

5442 8679

www.bohemianbungalow.com.au

 

Hundrum Esspresso

100 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

www.facebook.com/humdrumespresso

 

100 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

www.facebook.com/eumundiupcycled

Related Articles
85 Comments
  1. genital herpes female symptoms of stroke 1 month ago

    genital herpes female symptoms of stroke

    […]Here is a superb Weblog You may Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]

  2. Thrusting Vibrators 1 month ago

    Thrusting Vibrators

    […]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  3. extra income 1 month ago

    extra income

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  4. android games download 1 month ago

    android games download

    […]The details mentioned in the article are several of the top obtainable […]

  5. adam and eve pocket pussy 1 month ago

    adam and eve pocket pussy

    […]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  6. free pc 3d games download full version 1 month ago

    free pc 3d games download full version

    […]Here are several of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]

  7. android games free download 1 month ago

    android games free download

    […]Here are a number of the sites we suggest for our visitors[…]

  8. kala jadu 1 month ago

    kala jadu

    […]one of our guests just lately recommended the following website[…]

  9. операции на дебело черво и стомах 4 weeks ago

    операции на дебело черво и стомах

    […]Every the moment inside a though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below are the most recent websites that we decide on […]

  10. Buy USA Business Email Lists 4 weeks ago

    Buy USA Business Email Lists

  11. daily news 4 weeks ago

    daily news

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  12. Couples Sex Toys 4 weeks ago

    Couples Sex Toys

    […]one of our visitors just lately encouraged the following website[…]

  13. Anal Stimulation 4 weeks ago

    Anal Stimulation

    […]that will be the end of this report. Here you will discover some sites that we consider you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  14. vedere questo qui 4 weeks ago

    vedere questo qui

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  15. precision power supply 4 weeks ago

    precision power supply

    http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-original-studio-xps-1340-laptop-battery-6-cell-56wh-t555c

  16. email processor 4 weeks ago

    email processor

  17. click here to hire a lawyer 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  18. pdr training 4 weeks ago

    pdr training

    […]Every once inside a when we choose blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we opt for […]

  19. Vibrator Reviews 3 weeks ago

    Vibrator Reviews

    […]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a great deal of link love from[…]

  20. budget ejuice 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 78636 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  21. pc games free download full version for windows xp 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows xp

    […]Here is a good Blog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  22. pc games free download for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download for windows 7

  23. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]Every as soon as inside a while we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web sites that we select […]

  24. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]the time to read or check out the material or websites we have linked to below the[…]

  25. בגדי הריון 3 weeks ago

    בגדי הריון

    […]please go to the web pages we comply with, such as this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]

  26. research work 3 weeks ago

    research work

    […]Here are a few of the web-sites we advise for our visitors[…]

  27. Dentist London 3 weeks ago

    Dentist London

    […]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a great deal of link like from[…]

  28. Indian wedding photography London 3 weeks ago

    Indian wedding photography London

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  29. barrie movers and storage 3 weeks ago

    barrie movers and storage

    […]check below, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  30. hop over to this website 3 weeks ago

    hop over to this website

    […]very few web-sites that transpire to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  31. clock icon 3 weeks ago

    clock icon

  32. free pc games download full version for windows 10 3 weeks ago

    free pc games download full version for windows 10

    […]very couple of internet websites that take place to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]

  33. Best love spell caster 3 weeks ago

    Best love spell caster

    […]here are some links to internet sites that we link to because we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]

  34. stalik 3 weeks ago

    stalik

    […]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]

  35. black magic specialist 3 weeks ago

    black magic specialist

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  36. JynxBox V15 3 weeks ago

    JynxBox V15

    http://www.dream-boxs.com/product-detail/dreambox-dm500-hd-with-sim-2-10-card-hdmi-connection-satellite-receiver/

  37. free download for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    free download for windows 8

  38. free pc games download full version for windows xp 3 weeks ago

    free pc games download full version for windows xp

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]

  39. kala jadoo 2 weeks ago

    kala jadoo

    […]very couple of web sites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]

  40. PHP video cms 2 weeks ago

    PHP video cms

    […]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]

  41. vegetarian 2 weeks ago

    vegetarian

    […]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]

  42. The Best G Spot Vibrators 2 weeks ago

    The Best G Spot Vibrators

    […]Every as soon as in a while we select blogs that we read. Listed below are the most recent web pages that we decide on […]

  43. G-Spot Vibrators 2 weeks ago

    G-Spot Vibrators

    […]please take a look at the internet sites we adhere to, which includes this one, as it represents our picks in the web[…]

  44. Pips Wizard Pro Review 2 weeks ago

    Pips Wizard Pro Review

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  45. free download for windows 10 2 weeks ago

    free download for windows 10

    […]here are some links to web pages that we link to due to the fact we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]

  46. pc games free download for laptop 2 weeks ago

    pc games free download for laptop

    […]Every as soon as inside a even though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we choose […]

  47. Vibrator 2 weeks ago

    Vibrator

  48. ontario rv movers 2 weeks ago

    ontario rv movers

    […]the time to study or go to the content or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]

  49. card games for windows 7 2 weeks ago

    card games for windows 7

    […]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to simply because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]

  50. csr racing 2 for pc 2 weeks ago

    csr racing 2 for pc

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  51. removals ireland to Uk 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  52. Frank Incense 2 weeks ago

    Frank Incense

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  53. City of Liverpool 2 weeks ago

    City of Liverpool

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are basically really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  54. Texas Online Divorce Cheap 2 weeks ago

    Texas Online Divorce Cheap

    […]we came across a cool web site that you simply may possibly delight in. Take a search when you want[…]

  55. TAFE 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  56. daily news portal 1 week ago

    daily news portal

    […]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Find Exciting that we Encourage You[…]

  57. email processing companies 1 week ago

    email processing companies

    […]one of our visitors not too long ago suggested the following website[…]

  58. redmi note 4 1 week ago

    redmi note 4

    […]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  59. cialis 1 week ago

    cialis

    […]here are some links to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they are really worth visiting[…]

  60. Afghanistan blog 1 week ago

    Afghanistan blog

  61. SEO services in lahore 1 week ago

    SEO services in lahore

  62. Office Cleaning 1 week ago

    Office Cleaning

    […]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get a great deal of link like from[…]

  63. vibrators for women 1 week ago

    vibrators for women

    […]check below, are some totally unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  64. anal bead 1 week ago

    anal bead

    […]please stop by the sites we adhere to, like this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

  65. Tinglers Vibrating Butt Plug 1 week ago

    Tinglers Vibrating Butt Plug

    […]Here are several of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]

  66. android apps 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  67. restaurants for sale/ to let 6 days ago

    restaurants for sale/ to let

    […]just beneath, are several absolutely not related web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]

  68. pure kona 6 days ago

    pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  69. konzultant 5 days ago

    konzultant

    […]The facts mentioned in the article are a number of the top out there […]

  70. download free 5 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  71. air jordan 5 days ago

    air jordan

    […]just beneath, are several completely not related internet sites to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]

  72. Spank me paddle 5 days ago

    Spank me paddle

    […]please pay a visit to the internet sites we follow, like this a single, because it represents our picks in the web[…]

  73. G Spot Vibrator 5 days ago

    G Spot Vibrator

  74. Glass Dildo 4 days ago

    Glass Dildo

    […]Here is a great Weblog You might Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  75. pc games free download for windows 7 4 days ago

    pc games free download for windows 7

    […]the time to read or go to the content or internet sites we have linked to below the[…]

  76. free download for pc 4 days ago

    free download for pc

    […]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to mainly because we believe they are really worth visiting[…]

  77. 100 layer of wax 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 46427 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]

  78. finger tip vibrator 3 days ago

    finger tip vibrator

    […]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  79. Vibrating Tongue, 2 days ago

    Vibrating Tongue,

    […]very couple of sites that occur to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  80. bounding bunny, 2 days ago

    bounding bunny,

  81. Fetish Fantasy Web, 2 days ago

    Fetish Fantasy Web,

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  82. index 1 day ago

    index

    […]the time to study or take a look at the content or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]

  83. car tow rental 1 day ago

    car tow rental

    […]below you will obtain the link to some sites that we feel you should visit[…]

  84. Slim iphone cases for iPhone 6s 4 hours ago

    Slim iphone cases for iPhone 6s

    […]Here is a good Blog You might Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]

  85. premium home voice services mississauga 1 hour ago

    premium home voice services mississauga

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?