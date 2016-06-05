Uncover the beauty and quirkiness of Eumundi

The town of Eumundi is as pretty as a painting, so it’s no surprise that artists and visitors flock to this scenic spot in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. There’s a lovely village atmosphere that blends history with a vibrant arts community, making it a perfect day trip destination. If people visit on a Wednesday or Saturday the entire village comes alive for the Eumundi Markets.

The famous markets have been attracting visitors for over 30 years. But no matter how many times people visit there’s always something new to discover.

The markets started out with 3 stalls in the Country Women’s Association Hall in 1979 and today they’ve evolved to a vibrant event with over 600 stalls, selling everything from homewares to fashion, arts, hand-made crafts and edible delights.

There are edible-looking delights on offer at the My Soap stall – where Kareena hand makes soaps using natural ingredients and essential oils and shapes them to look like sweets, cupcakes and yummy looking desserts.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/my-soap

Some stalls have been there since day one and others are popular market favourites. Cedar Creek Farm is a local small business that specializes in Australian native foods using local and seasonal produce.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/cedar-creek-farm

Another market favourite is Butterscotch Castle – where Debra deconstructs men’s and women’s business shirts and reccontrustcs them as a dress.

www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/butterscotch-castle

There’s an endless supply of creativity and the Markets’ bohemian charm echoes through the entire village.

The town has evolved into an eclectic melting pot of art, history and culture and The Imperial Hotel serves as living history of how the town has evolved. The heritage-listed pub was a meeting place for thirsty jackaroos when it first opened in 1911 and it’s been welcoming locals and tourists ever since.

Along with good old fashioned food and service, the pub has been given a facelift – Eumundi style – with colourful local artworks and eclectic charm oozing out of every room.

It’s a similar story all over town, with historic buildings that once housed timber mill families and farm supplies being transformed into funky dining options.

The Bohemian Bungalow is one of the newer restaurants in town. It’s a converted Queenslander bungalow that’s been given a new lease on life with a light, bright feel, not to mention, some very delicious hearty meals. The menu shines the spotlight on local, seasonal produce and the place has become a social hub for locals and visitors to while away an afternoon.

There’s a wonderful sense of community in Eumundi and visitors can feel like one of the locals at Humdrum Espresso. Apparently, nearly everyone in town gets their morning coffee fix from this lovely little café.

Attached to the coffee shop is Eumundi Vintage – a gorgeous little shop that’s houses on the old cold room of the original town butcher.

Eumundi Vintage

Eumundi is just 90 minutes from Brisbane and 20minutes from the sandy shores of Noosa.

If you’re coming from the coast RACQ offers discounted transfers to the Eumundi markets starting from $20 return and they also offer a variety of Sunshine Coast and Hinterland tours, so make sure you jump online to book.

Contacts:

RACQ Member Benefit:

discounted transfers and tours

www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

The Eumundi Markets

Wednesday 8am – 1:30pm

Saturday 7am – 2pm

www.eumundimarkets.com.au

The Imperial Hotel

80 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

5442 8811

www.imperialhoteleumundi.com.au

The Bohemien Bungalow

69 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

5442 8679

www.bohemianbungalow.com.au

Hundrum Esspresso

100 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

www.facebook.com/humdrumespresso

www.facebook.com/eumundiupcycled