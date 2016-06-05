Uncover the beauty and quirkiness of Eumundi

The town of Eumundi is as pretty as a painting, so it’s no surprise that artists and visitors flock to this scenic spot in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. There’s a lovely village atmosphere that blends history with a vibrant arts community, making it a perfect day trip destination. If people visit on a Wednesday or Saturday the entire village comes alive for the Eumundi Markets.
The famous markets have been attracting visitors for over 30 years. But no matter how many times people visit there’s always something new to discover.
The markets started out with 3 stalls in the Country Women’s Association Hall in 1979 and today they’ve evolved to a vibrant event with over 600 stalls, selling everything from homewares to fashion, arts, hand-made crafts and edible delights.
There are edible-looking delights on offer at the My Soap stall – where Kareena hand makes soaps using natural ingredients and essential oils and shapes them to look like sweets, cupcakes and yummy looking desserts.
www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/my-soap
Some stalls have been there since day one and others are popular market favourites. Cedar Creek Farm is a local small business that specializes in Australian native foods using local and seasonal produce.
www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/cedar-creek-farm
Another market favourite is Butterscotch Castle – where Debra deconstructs men’s and women’s business shirts and reccontrustcs them as a dress.
www.eumundimarkets.com.au/stall-holder/butterscotch-castle
There’s an endless supply of creativity and the Markets’ bohemian charm echoes through the entire village.
The town has evolved into an eclectic melting pot of art, history and culture and The Imperial Hotel serves as living history of how the town has evolved. The heritage-listed pub was a meeting place for thirsty jackaroos when it first opened in 1911 and it’s been welcoming locals and tourists ever since.
Along with good old fashioned food and service, the pub has been given a facelift – Eumundi style – with colourful local artworks and eclectic charm oozing out of every room.
It’s a similar story all over town, with historic buildings that once housed timber mill families and farm supplies being transformed into funky dining options.
The Bohemian Bungalow is one of the newer restaurants in town. It’s a converted Queenslander bungalow that’s been given a new lease on life with a light, bright feel, not to mention, some very delicious hearty meals. The menu shines the spotlight on local, seasonal produce and the place has become a social hub for locals and visitors to while away an afternoon.
There’s a wonderful sense of community in Eumundi and visitors can feel like one of the locals at Humdrum Espresso. Apparently, nearly everyone in town gets their morning coffee fix from this lovely little café.
Attached to the coffee shop is Eumundi Vintage – a gorgeous little shop that’s houses on the old cold room of the original town butcher.
Eumundi Vintage
Eumundi is just 90 minutes from Brisbane and 20minutes from the sandy shores of Noosa.
If you’re coming from the coast RACQ offers discounted transfers to the Eumundi markets starting from $20 return and they also offer a variety of Sunshine Coast and Hinterland tours, so make sure you jump online to book.
Contacts:
RACQ Member Benefit:
discounted transfers and tours
The Eumundi Markets
Wednesday 8am – 1:30pm
Saturday 7am – 2pm
The Imperial Hotel
80 Memorial Drive, Eumundi
5442 8811
www.imperialhoteleumundi.com.au
The Bohemien Bungalow
69 Memorial Drive, Eumundi
5442 8679
Hundrum Esspresso
100 Memorial Drive, Eumundi
www.facebook.com/humdrumespresso
100 Memorial Drive, Eumundi
genital herpes female symptoms of stroke
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Thrusting Vibrators
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
extra income
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
android games download
[…]The details mentioned in the article are several of the top obtainable […]
adam and eve pocket pussy
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
free pc 3d games download full version
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
android games free download
[…]Here are a number of the sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
kala jadu
[…]one of our guests just lately recommended the following website[…]
операции на дебело черво и стомах
[…]Every the moment inside a though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below are the most recent websites that we decide on […]
Buy USA Business Email Lists
…
daily news
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Couples Sex Toys
[…]one of our visitors just lately encouraged the following website[…]
Anal Stimulation
[…]that will be the end of this report. Here you will discover some sites that we consider you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
vedere questo qui
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
precision power supply
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-original-studio-xps-1340-laptop-battery-6-cell-56wh-t555c
email processor
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
pdr training
[…]Every once inside a when we choose blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we opt for […]
Vibrator Reviews
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a great deal of link love from[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 78636 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
…
福井歯医者
[…]Every as soon as inside a while we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web sites that we select […]
福井歯医者
[…]the time to read or check out the material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
בגדי הריון
[…]please go to the web pages we comply with, such as this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
research work
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Dentist London
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a great deal of link like from[…]
Indian wedding photography London
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
barrie movers and storage
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
hop over to this website
[…]very few web-sites that transpire to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
clock icon
…
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]very couple of internet websites that take place to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
Best love spell caster
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to because we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]
stalik
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
black magic specialist
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
JynxBox V15
http://www.dream-boxs.com/product-detail/dreambox-dm500-hd-with-sim-2-10-card-hdmi-connection-satellite-receiver/
free download for windows 8
…
free pc games download full version for windows xp
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]
kala jadoo
[…]very couple of web sites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
PHP video cms
[…]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
vegetarian
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
The Best G Spot Vibrators
[…]Every as soon as in a while we select blogs that we read. Listed below are the most recent web pages that we decide on […]
G-Spot Vibrators
[…]please take a look at the internet sites we adhere to, which includes this one, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
free download for windows 10
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to due to the fact we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]
pc games free download for laptop
[…]Every as soon as inside a even though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we choose […]
Vibrator
…
ontario rv movers
[…]the time to study or go to the content or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
card games for windows 7
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to simply because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
csr racing 2 for pc
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
Frank Incense
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
City of Liverpool
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are basically really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
Texas Online Divorce Cheap
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply may possibly delight in. Take a search when you want[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
daily news portal
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Find Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
email processing companies
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
redmi note 4
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
cialis
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they are really worth visiting[…]
Afghanistan blog
…
SEO services in lahore
…
Office Cleaning
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get a great deal of link like from[…]
vibrators for women
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
anal bead
[…]please stop by the sites we adhere to, like this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
Tinglers Vibrating Butt Plug
[…]Here are several of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
restaurants for sale/ to let
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not related web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
pure kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
konzultant
[…]The facts mentioned in the article are a number of the top out there […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
air jordan
[…]just beneath, are several completely not related internet sites to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]
Spank me paddle
[…]please pay a visit to the internet sites we follow, like this a single, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
G Spot Vibrator
…
Glass Dildo
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]the time to read or go to the content or internet sites we have linked to below the[…]
free download for pc
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to mainly because we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 46427 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/uncover-the-beauty-and-quirkiness-of-eumundi/ […]
finger tip vibrator
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Vibrating Tongue,
[…]very couple of sites that occur to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
bounding bunny,
…
Fetish Fantasy Web,
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
index
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
car tow rental
[…]below you will obtain the link to some sites that we feel you should visit[…]
Slim iphone cases for iPhone 6s
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
premium home voice services mississauga
…