Toowoomba Day Trip

Toowoomba’s CBD has undergone a recent revitalisation that has seen many new eateries pop up. One major new development is Walton Stores. It’s home to a great collection of restaurants that offer hearty meals at very reasonable prices. Examples include Hello Harry, 2 Birds and Junk.

In Club Lane several new eateries have opened up in the last few months. There’s the 3rd Monkey which was recently voted Toowoomba’s best dessert bar. It’s open 7 am to midnight, 7 days a week and there’s live entertainment between Thursday and Sunday.

Next door is Skewers Indo Street Food. Its Asian flavours have the town talking. Everything is made fresh and it’s open from 11am until late daily.

Just a short walk away in nearby Bell Street Mall is the newly opened Muller Brothers café and restaurant. It serves amazing Brazilian food cooked to perfection on charcoal BBQs. It’s also home to Toowoomba’s first roof top bar.

