Tommerup’s Dairy Farm Stay

Home Tommerup’s Dairy Farm Stay

Tommerup’s Dairy Farm in the Lost World Valley has been in the family for five generations. They’ve always produced creamy, fresh milk, and have recently diversified into ethically raised pork and veal.

Dave and Kay Tommerup love to share their pocket of paradise with guests and have two properties available for family holidays. The Cottage is a cosy choice. The Homestead, which was built by Dave’s great-great grandfather in 1888, can comfortably sleep a dozen, making it perfect for larger families or family reunions and birthday parties.

Both properties are private and secluded, and offer stunning views of the Lost World Valley. Their generous balconies are a restoring and relaxing place to spend a few days.

Topperup's Farm

If you prefer to keep active, the Tommerup’s will happily include guests in their day to day activities, like milking cows and feeding farm animals. It’s an ideal way to keep the kids entertained. Other activities, like a guided bush walk, star gazing tour, or native animal encounter can be booked with a stay at Tommerup’s.

Contact:

Tommerup’s Farm Stay

Kerry Road, Kerry

5544 9269

www.tommerupsfarmstay.com.au

 

Farm Gate Festival – Farm to Fork

June 25

Bookings essential

5544 9269

Related Articles
84 Comments
  1. My Homepage 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  2. Google 1 month ago

    Google

    We came across a cool web site that you may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search if you want.

  3. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/ 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  4. http://britlock.com.au 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  5. операции на рак 4 weeks ago

    операции на рак

    […]Here are a number of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]

  6. herpes pregnancy treatment 4 weeks ago

    herpes pregnancy treatment

    […]Here is an excellent Blog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  7. science news 4 weeks ago

    science news

    […]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a great deal of link really like from[…]

  8. Buy Email Database 4 weeks ago

    Buy Email Database

    […]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may get pleasure from. Take a look when you want[…]

  9. halotest 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  10. Google 4 weeks ago

    Google

    Although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re in fact worth a go by, so possess a look.

  11. Deluxe Vibrator 4 weeks ago

    Deluxe Vibrator

  12. Best Glass Dildo 4 weeks ago

    Best Glass Dildo

    […]The info talked about in the report are some of the top accessible […]

  13. casino online gratis slot 4 weeks ago

    casino online gratis slot

    […]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to since we feel they may be worth visiting[…]

  14. 0r82h5 4 weeks ago

    0r82h5

    http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/optiplex-power-supply/page/6

  15. attorneys 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  16. companies that offer work from home 4 weeks ago

    companies that offer work from home

    […]Here are some of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]

  17. online jobs from home 3 weeks ago

    online jobs from home

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re basically worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  18. attorneys 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  19. paintless dent removal training 3 weeks ago

    paintless dent removal training

    […]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]

  20. Realistic Vibrators 3 weeks ago

    Realistic Vibrators

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  21. pc games free download full version for mac 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for mac

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  22. pc games free download full version for windows 10 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 10

    […]The information talked about in the report are a number of the best accessible […]

  23. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]Here is a great Weblog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  24. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]Every after in a when we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most current web-sites that we pick out […]

  25. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  26. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we assume they are really worth visiting[…]

  27. בגדי הריון 3 weeks ago

    בגדי הריון

    […]The information mentioned inside the article are some of the top available […]

  28. term paper revision 3 weeks ago

    term paper revision

  29. able barrie movers 3 weeks ago

    able barrie movers

    […]please visit the web-sites we adhere to, including this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]

  30. nolva for sale 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 66450 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  31. you can try this out 3 weeks ago

    you can try this out

    […]we came across a cool web-site which you may possibly delight in. Take a appear if you want[…]

  32. free website templates 3 weeks ago

    free website templates

  33. pc games free download full version for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 7

    […]very few internet sites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  34. windows games free download,free download for pc 3 weeks ago

    windows games free download,free download for pc

    […]Every as soon as inside a while we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we opt for […]

  35. Honda 3 weeks ago

    Honda

    […]one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website[…]

  36. Best love spell caster 3 weeks ago

    Best love spell caster

  37. сталик 3 weeks ago

    сталик

    […]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  38. black magic specialist 3 weeks ago

    black magic specialist

    […]please visit the web-sites we stick to, such as this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]

  39. 503378-001 3 weeks ago

    503378-001

    http://www.parts-hp.com/product-detail/hp-probook-4210s-4310s-4311s-hstnn-db91-hstnn-ob91-hstnn-ob92-laptop-battery/

  40. free download for windows 10 3 weeks ago

    free download for windows 10

    […]we came across a cool website that you just could take pleasure in. Take a look if you want[…]

  41. free pc games download full version for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    free pc games download full version for windows 8

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

  42. Find business in Spain 3 weeks ago

    Find business in Spain

    […]below you will uncover the link to some sites that we believe you need to visit[…]

  43. silicone cock sleeve 2 weeks ago

    silicone cock sleeve

    […]just beneath, are several absolutely not connected websites to ours, nevertheless, they are surely really worth going over[…]

  44. kala jadoo 2 weeks ago

    kala jadoo

    […]that would be the finish of this post. Right here you will discover some sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]

  45. prehistorian 2 weeks ago

    prehistorian

    […]here are some links to web-sites that we link to simply because we feel they may be worth visiting[…]

  46. publish videos 2 weeks ago

    publish videos

    […]very handful of websites that transpire to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]

  47. Denver Uber Driver 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/tommerups-dairy-farm-stay/ […]

  48. Best Vibrator for G Spot 2 weeks ago

    Best Vibrator for G Spot

    […]one of our visitors lately encouraged the following website[…]

  49. sex toys 2 weeks ago

    sex toys

    […]here are some links to sites that we link to due to the fact we believe they may be really worth visiting[…]

  50. Pips Wizard Pro Review 2 weeks ago

    Pips Wizard Pro Review

    […]just beneath, are various totally not associated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are certainly worth going over[…]

  51. windows games free download 2 weeks ago

    windows games free download

    […]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we consider they’re worth visiting[…]

  52. flex vibrator 2 weeks ago

    flex vibrator

    […]please take a look at the internet sites we follow, like this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]

  53. Penis Sleeve 2 weeks ago

    Penis Sleeve

    […]The information talked about inside the write-up are a number of the most effective readily available […]

  54. rock n roll moving company 2 weeks ago

    rock n roll moving company

  55. pc games free download full version for windows 8 2 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 8

    […]very handful of internet websites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]

  56. simulation games for windows 7 2 weeks ago

    simulation games for windows 7

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  57. course hero 2 weeks ago

    course hero

    […]just beneath, are various totally not associated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they are certainly worth going over[…]

  58. Huyton 2 weeks ago

    Huyton

    […]please check out the sites we comply with, like this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web[…]

  59. Do it yourself divorce Texas 2 weeks ago

    Do it yourself divorce Texas

    […]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]

  60. daily news portal 1 week ago

    daily news portal

    […]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not associated web pages to ours, however, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]

  61. xiaomi phones 1 week ago

    xiaomi phones

    […]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]

  62. army desert boots 1 week ago

    army desert boots

    […]The information talked about within the article are several of the top out there […]

  63. cialis 1 week ago

    cialis

  64. SEO services in lahore 1 week ago

    SEO services in lahore

  65. Rugby 1 week ago

    Rugby

    […]below you will uncover the link to some web sites that we think you’ll want to visit[…]

  66. anal balls 1 week ago

    anal balls

    […]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re in fact really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]

  67. butt plug 1 week ago

    butt plug

  68. free pc games download for windows xp 5 days ago

    free pc games download for windows xp

    […]Here is a good Weblog You might Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]

  69. catering 5 days ago

    catering

    […]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]

  70. air jordan 5 days ago

    air jordan

    […]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to due to the fact we think they’re worth visiting[…]

  71. Silicone Toys 5 days ago

    Silicone Toys

    […]Here is a good Blog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]

  72. Lady Vibrator 5 days ago

    Lady Vibrator

    […]check below, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, even so, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  73. Red Dildo 4 days ago

    Red Dildo

    […]Every after inside a even though we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the newest websites that we opt for […]

  74. pc games free download full version for windows 10 4 days ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 10

    […]Every once inside a although we choose blogs that we read. Listed below are the most current internet sites that we choose […]

  75. free pc games download for windows 8 4 days ago

    free pc games download for windows 8

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re essentially worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]

  76. Wholesale Ejuice 3 days ago

    Wholesale Ejuice

    […]Here is a superb Blog You might Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]

  77. vibrating finger 3 days ago

    vibrating finger

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  78. Tongue Vibrator Toy 2 days ago

    Tongue Vibrator Toy

    […]very couple of sites that take place to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]

  79. adam and eve, 2 days ago

    adam and eve,

  80. Fetish Fantasy Web, 1 day ago

    Fetish Fantasy Web,

  81. go to this website 1 day ago

    go to this website

    […]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a lot of link enjoy from[…]

  82. tow bar 16 hours ago

    tow bar

    […]we came across a cool site that you simply may appreciate. Take a search if you want[…]

  83. Enrollment 6 hours ago

    Enrollment

    […]very handful of internet websites that come about to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  84. gourmet coffee beans kona 3 hours ago

    gourmet coffee beans kona

    Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?