Tommerup’s Dairy Farm Stay

Tommerup’s Dairy Farm in the Lost World Valley has been in the family for five generations. They’ve always produced creamy, fresh milk, and have recently diversified into ethically raised pork and veal.

Dave and Kay Tommerup love to share their pocket of paradise with guests and have two properties available for family holidays. The Cottage is a cosy choice. The Homestead, which was built by Dave’s great-great grandfather in 1888, can comfortably sleep a dozen, making it perfect for larger families or family reunions and birthday parties.

Both properties are private and secluded, and offer stunning views of the Lost World Valley. Their generous balconies are a restoring and relaxing place to spend a few days.

If you prefer to keep active, the Tommerup’s will happily include guests in their day to day activities, like milking cows and feeding farm animals. It’s an ideal way to keep the kids entertained. Other activities, like a guided bush walk, star gazing tour, or native animal encounter can be booked with a stay at Tommerup’s.

Contact:

Tommerup’s Farm Stay

Kerry Road, Kerry

5544 9269

www.tommerupsfarmstay.com.au

Farm Gate Festival – Farm to Fork

June 25

Bookings essential

5544 9269