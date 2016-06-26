The Story Behind King George Square

There would be thousands of people crisscrossing through King George Square each day, busily on their way somewhere else, but there’s plenty of things to uncover if you take the time to stop and look.

It’s of course home to our grand City Hall, whose foundation stone was laid by the Prince of Wales in 1920. What’s fascinating is that the size of the stone was determined by the titles he held. It took four long lines to get them all in, whereas his father George, The King, only got three!

King George’s statue, on horseback, takes pride of place outside City Hall. It’s said that the position of the hooves tells the story of its rider. All four hooves on the ground means the rider died of natural causes. One front hoof raised means the rider was injured in battle but survived. Both front hooves raised means the rider was killed in battle.

A horse features in another sculpture in the square, and pays tribute to Brisbane’s first Mayor, John Petrie. The Petrie’s were the first “free European family” to come to Brisbane back in 1838, twenty years before Brisbane would become a city.

Not all artwork in King George Square is above the ground. Below in the carpark, the walls have been turned into a student art gallery as part of the council’s laneways project. Current works on display, are by Rachel Wellisch and Avena Osborn, both of whom have drawn inspiration from our Brisbane River.

There are so many interesting things to uncover above and below King George Square, and it’s just one of the many landmarks you’ll learn more about with Brisbane Greeters. They also offer public art tours in and around the city, all completely free of charge.

Contact:

Brisbane Greeters

Free Tours

www.brisbanegreeters.com.au