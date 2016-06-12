Sunnybank Food Tours

The Brisbane suburb of Sunnybank is home to a diverse range of delicious, authentic Asian cuisine. Experienced chef, Tony Ching runs day and night time food discovery tours at Sunnybank Plaza each month. The three-hour tours aim to take the mystery and guess work out of Asian ingredients for the average Aussie and encourages them to have a go at cooking fresh, authentic dishes themselves.

Tony knows all the best – and cheapest – places to shop for Asian ingredients and where to buy traditionally prepared meats like duck and pork.

The day time tour ends with a favourite Chinese past time – yum cha – where you can choose from dozens of traditional dishes like dumplings.

Sunnybank Plaza is located at the corner of Mains Road and McCullough Street in Sunnybank. Both the plaza and Sunny Park will host the award-winning two-dollar food trail on Saturday June 18th – where visitors can sample a range of dishes at a variety of restaurants for just $2 a plate.

