Stuff to love at Re-Love Oxley

Re-Love truly is one of a kind. With over 600sq metres of retro wonders and exotic antiques, owners Jason and James have a lot to off every customer that makes the journey to their shop at Oxley.

relove5 The boys have an extensive array of bits and bobs that will tickle the fancy of any with an eye for antique. Equally, Re-Love offers something for those trying to declutter their homes.

 relove1

James and Jason pride themselves on being able to resell and repurpose old items that simply don’t have a place in your home anymore.  relove2

Visitors can also enjoy coffee and treats at the onsite café.

 

 

Re-Love Oxley

Blunder Road, Oxley

Open 7 days

0407 158 162

www.reloveoxley.com

