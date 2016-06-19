In the winter school holidays, it’s not just families who head over to beautiful North Stradbroke Island for a relaxing holiday. At this time of year, the whales begin their east coast migration and one of the best spots to sit and watch them is on the headland.

Barefoot Dave, as he’s affectionately known, is a passionate Straddie local and when he is not taking visitors on one of his tours, he loves nothing more than taking a stroll along the North Gorge Boardwalk – where there’s always something different to see, every day.

There’s lots for families to do on Straddie ranging from eco tours, sandboarding, kayaking, fishing trips, surfing and just playing on the beach.

For the budding artists in the family, Straddie offers kids the chance to get creative with hands-on art classes at Starfish Studio.

Our friends at Stradbroke Island Holidays have a special deal for viewers of The Great South East: For $125 you can bring the family over in the car on the vehicle ferry and they’ll throw in lunch for 2 people at a choice of great restaurants.

Contacts:

Stradbroke Island Holidays

Phone: 07 3821 0266

http://www.stradbrokeholidays.com.au/

Barefoot Dave – Straddie Kingfisher Tours

Phone: 07 3409 9502

http://www.stradbrokeholidays.com.au/

Starfish Studio

63 Mooloomba Rd, Point Lookout, North Stradbroke Island

Phone: 0429 852 701

https://starfishstudio.com.au/

Stradbroke Ferries

www.stradbrokeferries.com.au