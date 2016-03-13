Story Bridge Climb

There are only four bridges in the World that people are allowed to climb and one of them happens to be one of Brisbane’s most iconic features.

A Story Bridge Adventure Climb gives climbers a panoramic view of Brisbane. On a clear day, you can see as far as the Gold Coast Hinterland and to the Glasshouse Mountains on the Sunshine Coast.

It’s a view that every Brisbanite must take in at least once and a great way to give visiting guest a lay of the land.

You don’t need to be overly fit to take on the challenge. Climbers can take the walk at their own pace and while it sounds like a lot – it’s the equivalent of 22 flights of stairs.

RACQ members have access to some excellent discounts with the Story Bridge Adventure Climb. Depending on the time of day you choose to climb you can claim up to 40% off.

Contact:

Story Bridge Adventure Climb

Bookings essential

1300 254 627

www.sabc.net.au

