Just 26 kilometres from Brisbane, there are four islands that make up the Southern Moreton Bay group: Karragarra, Russell, Macleay and Lamb which can be reached by a quick ferry ride from Redland Bay.

Lamb Island is the second smallest in the group, and is home to the prettiest of farms – an edible flower farm. Pretty Produce specialises in growing edible ornamentals, weeds and unusual salad leaves. Mostly supplying the restaurant market.

Visitors can join a tour on Fridays by appointment to learn more about what’s edible and even sample a few blooms and edible weeds.

Macleay Island is the second largest of the four islands in the Southern Moreton Bay Islands. Up to 3,500 residents, a good proportion of which are artists.

Visitors can get a glimpse into these creative minds at the Macleay Island Arts Complex which displays local works and offers hands-on art and pottery classes.

Macleay also has something for the outdoorsy types. Tingira Boat Club host regular weekly sailing on Sunday afternoons which spectators are more than welcome to come and enjoy, or participate if they fancy.

Views of the bay from dry land can be found at Club Macleay which is said to be the South East’s prettiest bowls club with the green offering up million dollar views over the bay. The upcoming Summer months are a good time to visit for their twilight bowls which are held Friday afternoons. There’s a courtesy bus that runs pick-ups from the water taxi.

Part 1

Part 2

Pretty Produce

0400 197 846

www.prettyproduce.com.au

Macleay Island Arts Complex

(07) 3409 4100

www.macleayislandarts.org.au

Tingira Boat Club

(07) 3409 4175

www.tingiraboatclub.com

Club Macleay

(07) 3409 5364

www.macleayislandbowlsclub.com.au