The humble smart phone is the next best thing to having a digital camera in your pocket, that is according to Christine Colen from Photoh.com.au.

Chrissy leads two hour smartphone photography classes in and around Brisbane city – aimed at freeing your creativity when it comes to capturing images with a phone.

The course covers technical aspects of using smartphones and teaches the basic rules of photography like composition, lighting and depth of field. Students also learn how to edit photos for the perfect finishing touch.

It’s also a great way to explore the city by foot and appreciate Brisbane’s beauty on a whole new level.

Photoh runs a variety of photography courses in Brisbane, including the smartphone workshop which costs $70 per person and runs for 2 hours in the CBD.

Check the website for dates and details of upcoming courses.

If you’re ever on the Goodwill Bridge, stop in and say hi to Brendan for a great coffee and an even better view – it’s certainly a photo-worthy coffee stop.

Smart Phone Photography Course

$70pp

1300 21 11 21

www.photoh.com.au