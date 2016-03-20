Sirromet Golf

Laurel discovers that there’s more to Sirromet than meets the eye, as she tests out their new Supa Golf Course.

Supa Golf is a modified form of golf whereby the golf clubs have oversized heads and are made of lightweight polycarbonate. Similarly, the brightly coloured ball is also oversized and softer, making it safer and easier to play.

It’s a fun game for the whole family and with a distance of just 100 metres between holes, visitors can complete 9 holes in less than 1 hour. 

But a day at Sirromet wouldn’t be complete without a meal at one of their award winning restaurants and to make the day even sweeter RACQ members receive a special discount at the Tuscan Terrace, Restaurant Lurleens and the Sirromet Cellar Door.

The Tuscan Terrace cafe is open for lunch Wednesday to Sunday, serving delicious meals, all under $30.

 

Contacts:

Supa Golf

Sirromet Winery

Mount Cotton Road, Mount Cotton

3206 2999

www.supagolfqld.com.au

 

RACQ Member Benefit

www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

