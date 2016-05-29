Seven Deadly Sins at the Brisbane Racing Carnival

Giddy up as the 2016 Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival thunders into the straight this June!

The highlight of the winter racing season is in the home stretch… culminating in two huge race events – Ladies’ Oaks Day and Stradbroke Day – hitting Eagle Farm Racecourse on the 4th and 11th of June respectively.

First out of the barriers for the 5 week carnival was the bold and beautiful UBET BTC Cup Day at Brisbane’s Doomben on the 14th of May.

It set the pace for a wicked season of racing, celebrating 2016 with a “Seven Deadly Sins” theme in on-field fashion and décor.

The Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival offers a variety of ticketing options for all budgets – from general admission right up to the glamorous Birdcage.

Contacts:

2016 Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival

Treasury Casino Ladies’ Oaks Day

Eagle Farm Racecourse

June 4

AAMI Stradbroke Day

Eagle Farm Racecourse

June 11

www.brc.com.au/brisbane-racing-carnival

2016 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup

Bundamba Racecourse

June 18

www.ipswichturfclub.com.au