Giddy up as the 2016 Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival thunders into the straight this June!
The highlight of the winter racing season is in the home stretch… culminating in two huge race events – Ladies’ Oaks Day and Stradbroke Day – hitting Eagle Farm Racecourse on the 4th and 11th of June respectively.
First out of the barriers for the 5 week carnival was the bold and beautiful UBET BTC Cup Day at Brisbane’s Doomben on the 14th of May.
It set the pace for a wicked season of racing, celebrating 2016 with a “Seven Deadly Sins” theme in on-field fashion and décor.
The Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival offers a variety of ticketing options for all budgets – from general admission right up to the glamorous Birdcage.
Contacts:
2016 Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival
Treasury Casino Ladies’ Oaks Day
Eagle Farm Racecourse
June 4
AAMI Stradbroke Day
Eagle Farm Racecourse
June 11
www.brc.com.au/brisbane-racing-carnival
2016 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup
Bundamba Racecourse
June 18
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 55564 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/seven-deadly-sins-at-the-brisbane-racing-carnival/ […]