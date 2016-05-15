Set Sail with Mooloolaba Cruises

Brian Pearson runs Set Sail Cruises which depart daily from the Yacht Club at the Mooloolaba Marina.

He operates three-hour daily cruises and two-hour sunset cruises on the weekends for groups of up to 20 people.

The leisurely cruises sail from the Mooloolah River and along the Sunshine Coast beaches to Maroochydore to the north and Kawana to the south.

Passengers can be hands on and hoist the sails, trim the sails and take the wheel, or just relax undercover on the lounge style seating in the saloon.

For the more adventurous there are two waterproof bean bags and two net areas on the fore deck.

Guests can BYO food and drinks on the day cruises, and enjoy a share platter and complimentary glass of bubbles on the sunset cruise.

It’s a great way to enjoy the boating lifestyle on a budget, with cruises costing just $30.

RACQ Members get a 10 per cent discount, making the cruise just $27.

While in the area, visitors can pop into the Mooloolaba Yacht Club for a fabulous lunch or dinner, accompanied by free live music Friday & Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Contacts:

Set Sail Cruises

Yacht Club, Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba

3 hour daily cruises 9am & 12:30pm

2 hour Sunset Cruise Saturday & Sunday 4pm

adults $30, concession $25, RACQ Members $27

0449 759 832

RACQ Member Benefit: 10% off

www.racq.com.au/greatsoutheast

The Yacht Club Mooloolaba

Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba

5370 1700

www.theyachtclubmooloolaba.com.au

Watch the story: