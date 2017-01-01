Sea Life at Mooloolaba is an underwater wonderland, with plenty to keep the whole family amused and the best part is the kids may even learn a thing or two.

There are heaps of free tours, talks and shows every day and come school holidays there’ll be a chock-a-block line-up of new activities and special events including “Sleep Under the Sea” – where visitors can spend the night inside the aquarium. Budding marine biologists can take part in the Aqua Ranger Program – where they can meet and feed the animals and take a look at what goes on behind the scenes.

Sea Life do an incredible job behind the scenes rescuing and rehabilitating all sorts of animals great and small.

For a really special experience, the Seal Encounter lets visitors get up close and personal with the stars of the seal show.

For another out of this world experience, visitors can opt to come face to face with the most feared creature of the deep. Anyone from age 14 up with a good medical record can do the Shark Dive, or people 12 and up can opt for the shark snorkel.

The animal encounters include all the training and are a wonderful way to learn more about some of the incredible animals at Sea Life.

RACQ Members receive a special discount off admission and selected animal encounters, so make jump onto the RACQ Website to book the great prices.

“Sleep under the Sea” family sleepovers

Sea Life Mooloolaba

Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba

Open 9am-5pm daily 1800 618 021

sealifemooloolaba.com.au

RACQ Member Benefit

racq.com/GreatSouthEast