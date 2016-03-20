 Sea Life Mooloolaba

Sea Life at Mooloolaba is an underwater wonderland, with plenty to keep the whole family amused and the best part is the kids may even learn a thing or two.
There are heaps of free tours, talks and shows every day and come school holidays there’ll be a chock-a-block line-up of new activities and special events including “Sleep Under the Sea” – where visitors can spend the night inside the aquarium. Budding marine biologists can take part in the Aqua Ranger Program – where they can meet and feed the animals and take a look at what goes on behind the scenes.
Sea Life do an incredible job behind the scenes rescuing and rehabilitating all sorts of animals great and small.
For a really special experience, the Seal Encounter lets visitors get up close and personal with the stars of the seal show.
For another out of this world experience, visitors can opt to come face to face with the most feared creature of the deep. Anyone from age 14 up with a good medical record can do the Shark Dive, or people 12 and up can opt for the shark snorkel.
The animal encounters include all the training and are a wonderful way to learn more about some of the incredible animals at Sea Life.
RACQ Members receive a special discount off admission and selected animal encounters, so make jump onto the RACQ Website to book the great prices.
Sleep under the Sea” family sleepovers
The Experience Includes:
- A sleepover in the aquarium
- A night time tour of SEA LIFE
- Behind the scenes tour
- Your very own seal presentation
- Evening meal, supper and breakfast
- Sleeping mats
When:
Autumn School Holiday Dates: Friday 1st April, Saturday 2nd April, Friday 8th April, Saturday 9th April
Winter School Holiday Dates: Friday 1st July, Saturday 2nd July, Friday 8th July, Saturday 9th July
Spring School Holiday Dates: Friday 23rd September, Saturday 24th September, Friday 30th September, Saturday 1st October
Cost: $90 per person
Full or Half Day “Ocean Ranger” Program:
The Ocean Ranger Program gives kids the exclusive opportunity to feed, touch and meet some of our amazing UnderWater animals!
The Experience Includes:
- Admission to SEA LIFE Mooloolaba
- Animal encounters
- Animal feeding
- Seal presentation
- Behind the scenes tour and activities
- Lunch and / or snacks
- Photograph from the day
- Certificate of participation
When:
30 March, 1 April, 6 April, 8 April, 29 June, 1 July, 6 July, 8 July
Cost:
- Half Day: $50 per child
- Full Day: $75 per child
Contacts:
Sea Life Mooloolaba
Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba
Open 9am-5pm daily
1800 618 021
RACQ Member Benefit
