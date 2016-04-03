Scary nights out on the Gold Coast

When the sun goes down, the Gold Coast lights up. The glitter strip is known for its pumping nightlife of cocktail bars, dance clubs and restaurants. Now you can add a cemetery to the list. On the Gold Coast, the resting place of the dead can be pretty lively!

Join Lantern Ghost Tours as they take you for a hair-raising adventure through Southport’s historic cemetery. The night walking tour is more fascinating than frightening – as the Lantern Ghost Tour guide shares interesting tales of those who are interred there.

And if you're fond of scaring up a bargain, RACQ members are eligible for discounted ticketing when they book on-line.

