When the sun goes down, the Gold Coast lights up. The glitter strip is known for its pumping nightlife of cocktail bars, dance clubs and restaurants. Now you can add a cemetery to the list. On the Gold Coast, the resting place of the dead can be pretty lively!
Join Lantern Ghost Tours as they take you for a hair-raising adventure through Southport’s historic cemetery. The night walking tour is more fascinating than frightening – as the Lantern Ghost Tour guide shares interesting tales of those who are interred there.
And if you’re fond of scaring up a bargain, RACQ members are eligible for discounted ticketing when they book on-line. Get your discount here.
Lantern Ghost Tours
Southport Cemetery Tour
1300 390 119
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 498 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 76733 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]