Scary nights out on the Gold Coast

Home Scary nights out on the Gold Coast

When the sun goes down, the Gold Coast lights up. The glitter strip is known for its pumping nightlife of cocktail bars, dance clubs and restaurants. Now you can add a cemetery to the list. On the Gold Coast, the resting place of the dead can be pretty lively!

Lantern Ghost Tour

Join Lantern Ghost Tours as they take you for a hair-raising adventure through Southport’s historic cemetery. The night walking tour is more fascinating than frightening – as the Lantern Ghost Tour guide shares interesting tales of those who are interred there.

Lantern Ghost Tour

And if you’re fond of scaring up a bargain, RACQ members are eligible for discounted ticketing when they book on-line.  Get your discount here.

 

Lantern Ghost Tours

Southport Cemetery Tour

1300 390 119

www.lanternghosttours.com

 

 

Watch the story here:

Related Articles
8 Comments
  1. Homepage 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 498 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  2. click here to hire an injury lawyer 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  3. http://www.stanfordpelage.com/inbox-blueprint-2-0-review/ 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  4. uk to ireland removals 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  5. Earthmoving 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  6. apps 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  7. 100 layers of mascara 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 76733 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

  8. Hindi Sex Story 1 hour ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/scary-nights-out-on-the-gold-coast/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?