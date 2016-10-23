Say Cheese

Peter Gross is widely regarded as Queensland’s premier cheese specialist, and he is responsible for a wonderful range of local and international offerings at Black Pearl Epicure in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

His store is a feast for all of the senses, and each cheese on display has its own fascinating story of origin. The right selection of cheese wheels make an interesting and very current alternative to a wedding cake, and Peter is happy to offer his advice in that regard.

He also takes part in a Cheese Masterclass Series that is held at Fromage the Cow on Park Road, Milton. This wine bar and restaurant is the brain-child of Frenchman Tony Launay, who found it hard to source his favourite fromage when he moved to Brisbane.

Cheese is an element of every savoury and sweet dish on Tony’s menu, although it’s not always the dominant ingredient. He also has a very wide selection of styles to enjoy with a drink, or to take home.

Black Pearl Epicure

54 Baxter Street, Fortitude Valley

Monday-Friday

(07) 3851 8500

www.blackpearl.com.au

Fromage the Cow

14 Park Road, Milton

Monday-Saturday

(07) 3157 8367

www.fromagethecow.com.au