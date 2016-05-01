Rooftop Bars of Brisbane

When it comes to dining out, Brisbane’s never had so many options, and that means that establishments are having to up the anti, get more creative or offer a little something extra to make that casual drink or dinner an all-round experience. We’ve got laneways, underground bars, themed restaurants…but you can’t beat a chew with a view!

Brisbane has certainly raised the bar on that front – pretty high actually. People are flocking to the rooftops for meals and drinks with a birds-eye view, and come Sunday afternoon, Eagles Nest is the place to be. Eagles Nest is perched high in the sky at Kangaroo Point, on the 12th floor of The Point Hotel. The rooftop bar hosts functions throughout the week and is only open to the public on Sunday afternoons. With the picture-worthy food and views it’s not hard to while away a few hours on a beautiful Autumn afternoon.

It’s a similar story at another of Brisbane’s rooftops, just around the corner in Fortitude Valley. Nestled above busy Anne Street, Elixir is a hidden sanctuary, away from the hustle and bustle below. With leafy décor and a breezy outlook, it’s a tranquil setting for mingling with friends or winding down after a busy day at work.

It’s like escaping to a kind of dreamland…especially if you visit on a Thursday night for their Ribs and Red Special – where $20 will get you a glass of pinot noir and a plate of slow braised beef ribs. Elixir has more specials all throughout the week and is open from Wednesday to Sunday and for special functions.

When the sun sets and the city lights sparkle, make a trip down the road and up the lift to another inner-city utopia and one of Brisbane’s newest rooftop venues – Eleven. The gorgeous décor and laid-back vibes transport visitors to a European oasis. Owner Jason is also the mastermind behind some of Brisbane’s most loved venues, like Jetty at Oxford Street and Southbank. So visitors can expect the same quality on the menu here – it’s contemporary Australian, done so well, and served all day and night long. Eleven offers 6 private booths, which can be hired to fit up 20 people for special occasions. It’s open from Tuesday to Sunday for lunch, nibbles, drinks and dinner.

Eagles Nest is offering a special ‘Nest and Rest’ Package for Great South East Viewers

Nest and Rest Package (Sunday Night Only) – $198

One night’s accommodation in a Deluxe Studio for 2 adults

Reserved access to the Eagles Nest Rooftop Bar

2 Complimentary glasses of Moet Ice champagne

Evening turn down service

MOTHER’S DAY EVENT at Eagles Nest Rooftop Bar

Take your Mother’s Day celebrations to new heights and treat Mum to cocktails and canapes at Eagles Nest Rooftop Bar with a 2 hour deluxe canape and beverage package from $69 per person on Sunday 8th May, 12pm – 2pm.

To book these packages contact:

Eagle’s Nest

21 Lambert Street, Kangaroo Point

Open Sundays from 3pm – 7pm

All other days for private bookings and functions

1800 088 388

www.eaglesnestbrisbane.com.au

Elixir Rooftop

646 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

Open Wed – Fri 4pm – Late

Sat – Sun 1pm – Late

3363 5599

www.elixirrooftop.com.au

Eleven Rooftop

Level 11, 757 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

Open Tues – Sun 12pm – 10pm

3067 7447

http://elevenrooftopbar.com.au,

