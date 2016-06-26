Relaxing Cruise with Caloundra Houseboats

Bruce Boucaut left the red sands of Roma behind a few years ago and now calls the canals of Caloundra home. Not wanting to retire, Bruce ventured into the Houseboat market and has never turned back.

Caloundra & Bribie Houseboats offer comfortable and affordable accommodation for up to 5 people, with the freedom for guests to move up and down the coast as they please.

The “Flinders”, Bruce’s own pride and joy, has been kitted out with everything a family could ever want for a couple of days cruising around Sunny Coast waterways and anyone over the age of 18 can captain the vessel.

It’s Sunshine Coast relaxation meets country hospitality and guests will be provided with kayaks, fishing rods and other extras for no additional charge.

Jump onto the website to check availability and special packages. Prices start at just $450 for a weekend, $750 for a whole week and Bruce says prices don’t go up for school holidays!

Contact:

Caloundra & Bribie Houseboats

0487 774 712

www.caloundrahouseboathire.com