Redlands Coochiemudlo BBQ Boats

Two of Coochiemudlo Island’s business go hand in hand – pick up a picnic hamper from the Red Rock Café and take it on Coochie Boat and Bike Hire’s BBQ boat!

Red Rock Café is the only spot on the island to buy food. Most people dine at the café, which has beautiful views of Moreton Bay. But owner Colleen can also make up picnic hampers to take away- perfect for a picnic on the beach, or to take on one of Coochie Boat and Bicycle Hire’s BBQ Boats! A BBQ boat is exactly as the name suggests – an easy to captain vessel with a BBQ on board. Pack the picnic, the fishing rods and swimming trunks and you could easily spend the entire day sailing around the island.

To extend your stay on Coochie, book a stay at Gindabara Eco Lodge. It boasts no wifi and no TV – it’s the perfect way to get back to what’s really important.

Coochie Boat & Bike Hire

0419 983 801

www.coochieboathire.com

Red Rock Café Victoria Parade South

(07) 3207 8181

www.redrockcafe.com.au

Gindabara Eco Lodge

0455 821 555

www.gindabara.com.au