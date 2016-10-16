Redland’s Active

Redlands Track Park offer 30 kilometres of bike trails to utilise and many local cycling groups have formed to explore these extensive tracks.
There are different tracks available for different skill levels so plenty of riders are able to use the Redlands Track Park as a training base for world class mountain biking events.
If you’d like to head out for a ride you can enter these tracks from Cleveland, Alexandra Hills or Thornlands.

Redlands Track Park
entrances at Cleveland, Alexandra Hills and Thornlands
(07) 3829 8999
www.redland.qld.gov.au

