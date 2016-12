More RACQ discounts on Indoor Fun on the Gold Coast

Virtual Golf at Surfers paradise

RACQ Members get big discounts off packages

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/virtual-golf-surfers-paradise-/virtual-golf-with-optional-food-and-drink-packages

Dracula’s Haunted House, Surfers Paradise

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/

Dracula’s Cabaret Restaurant, Broadbeach

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/draculas-package

7D Cinema, Surfers Paradise

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/gold-coast-7d-cinema-experience/7d-cinema

Planet Chill Indoor Ice Skating, Surfers Paradise

RACQ Members get access to a limited-time HOT DEAL

Buy 3 tickets, receive the 4th free

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/gold-coast-ice-skating

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/ifly-indoor-skydiving-gold-coast

Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Surfers Paradise

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/ripleys-believe-it-or-not/ripleys-believe-it-or-not-entry

Infinity futuristic maze, Surfers Paradise

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/infinity-attraction-gold-coast/infinity

The Escape Hunt Experience, Southport

RACQ Members get 10% off

https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/the-escapes-hunt-experiences-gold-coast/the-escapes-hunt-experience