Queen of Pops – Clayfield

Craving a caffeine hit but need a cool treat? Queen of Pops in Clayfield has a unique take on our favourite hot beverage; they’ve turned coffee into a popsicle!

Queen of Pops

Wolff Coffee Roasters, the team that started Hendra café Dandelion and Driftwood, have created these ingenious pops. Each popsicle has a barista pulled, double restretto shot in it and taste exactly like coffee in an ice-cream form.

Queen of Pops

You’ll find plenty of ingenious items on the Queen of Pops menu, including nitrogen brewed coffee and tea, a reversed affogato and their new range of candy-store themed poppettes.

Queen of Pops

The hole in the wall shop is located at Clayfield and satisfies caffeine and sweet cravings from Monday to Saturday, and keep an eye out for Queen of Pops pop-up truck at events around the South East.

 

Contacts:

Queen of Pops

Sandgate Road, Clayfield

3113 3397

https://www.facebook.com/queenofpopsaustralia

Watch the story:

