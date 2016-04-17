Quandamooka Trail – Moreton Bay

Moreton bay has a long standing and deep-seated history predating colonial times. The stories of Quandamooka, the aboriginal name for the Moreton Bay region are displayed along the Wynnum Manly foreshore.

Learning about Dugongs, the formation of the bay and the area’s relationship to our starry skies are all on the cards for Blair as he takes a Brisbane Greeters group step by step through the history of Quandamooka.

