Powerhouse Wonderland Festival

Wonderland Festival is an end-of-year celebration at The Brisbane Powerhouse filled with music, comedy, cabaret, burlesque and circus. It’s 31 shows in 14 days and brings together exciting, audience engaging content.

A show not to be missed is Smooth Criminals which sees singer and Brisbane local, Luke Kennedy join forces with beatboxer, Joel Turner. This unlikely pair of musical artists pay homage to The King, Michael Jackson, in a performance like no other.

The festival will also feature House of Mirrors, a fascinating labyrinth of endless mirrors that will challenge those that venture into them. This walk-through installation includes Kaleidoscopic like chambers, voids, doorways and darkened breaks, the purest form of a mirrored maze.

Wonderland 2016

Brisbane PowerhouseLamington Street, New Farm

November 24 – December 11

3358 8600

www.brisbanepowerhouse.org