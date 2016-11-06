Once Around the Block – Victoria Point

Whoever believes you cannot have the best of both worlds hasn’t yet been to Victoria Point on Brisbane’s South East. Enjoy a shop at the local boutiques, hop on a ferry ride to one of the nearby islands or treat yourself to a meal out at one of the great little eateries in this bustling seaside precinct.

You’ll be sure to find the perfect gift or newest addition to your home at Coastal Gifts and Homes.

Pair up a soothing cup of tea with the freshest scones in town at The Wishing Well Café. Or stop in at Brown Sugar Café and Bar to try out their Big Canadian – an unlikely combination of pancakes and eggs benedict that you’ll have to see to believe.

Coastal Gifts & Home
Lakeside Shopping Centre, Victoria Point
3207 9777
www.facebook.com/coastalgiftsandhome/?ref=page_internal
www.hipinteriorsforkids.com.au

The Wishing Well Café
3 Colburn Ave, Victoria Point
3820 9190
www.facebook.com/The-Wishing-Well-Cafe-635158896524490

Brown Sugar Café & Bar
2/127 Colburn Ave, Victoria Point
3207 7009

