Explore what the leafy streetscapes of Cleveland have to offer. The Kyling Corner precinct is located on Middle Street and is a great community hub for both locals and visitors to the area.
Treat yourself to an acai bowl from Love Juice Superfood Bar or wonder down to The Bench, a unique drinking den dedicated solely to the love of fine wines, beers and spirits.
The precinct is also home to heaps of fabulous restaurants. Doug and Pearl source a lot of their produce locally, making the most of the great farmers and fishermen in the Redlands area. Little Indian Palace has stood the test of time, holding a space on Kyling Corner for 20 years now which makes them one of the oldest restaurants in the Redlands.
And if you’re feeling a little daring after enjoying a wine and dine, you might like to visit Bone Shaker Tattoos and Body Art for a tattoo or two.
Love Juice Superfood Bar
www.facebook.com/lovejuicecleveland/?rf=631083320383401
The Bench
www.thebeerbench.com.au
Doug and Pearl
(07) 3821 1022
www.dougandpearl.com
Little Indian Palace
(07) 3821 0666
www.littleindianpalace.com.au
Bone Shaker Tattoos and Body Art
(07) 3286 4109
www.facebook.com/boneshakerbodyart
Comments are closed.
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 2562 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 15129 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 15366 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/once-around-the-block-cleveland/ […]