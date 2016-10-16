Once Around the Block – Cleveland

Explore what the leafy streetscapes of Cleveland have to offer. The Kyling Corner precinct is located on Middle Street and is a great community hub for both locals and visitors to the area.

Treat yourself to an acai bowl from Love Juice Superfood Bar or wonder down to The Bench, a unique drinking den dedicated solely to the love of fine wines, beers and spirits.

The precinct is also home to heaps of fabulous restaurants. Doug and Pearl source a lot of their produce locally, making the most of the great farmers and fishermen in the Redlands area. Little Indian Palace has stood the test of time, holding a space on Kyling Corner for 20 years now which makes them one of the oldest restaurants in the Redlands.

And if you’re feeling a little daring after enjoying a wine and dine, you might like to visit Bone Shaker Tattoos and Body Art for a tattoo or two.

Love Juice Superfood Bar

www.facebook.com/lovejuicecleveland/?rf=631083320383401

The Bench

www.thebeerbench.com.au

Doug and Pearl

(07) 3821 1022

www.dougandpearl.com

Little Indian Palace

(07) 3821 0666

www.littleindianpalace.com.au

Bone Shaker Tattoos and Body Art

(07) 3286 4109

www.facebook.com/boneshakerbodyart