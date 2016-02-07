One of literature’s most romantic verses is “… a loaf of bread, a jug of wine and thou!”

Now you can create your own three part recipe for romance at the Old Church Bed & Breakfast near Boonah – about an hour’s drive from Brisbane.

Host Harry Evers offers a range of romantic getaways for couples – including a Sourdough Baking & Wines of the Scenic Rim weekend.

For $900 per couple, you can stay in gorgeous country accommodation and take part in a workshop in sourdough baking. The escape also includes excursions to local wineries and all meals.

Contact:

Old Church Bed & Breakfast

438 Milford Road, Milford – near Boonah

0415 119 817

www.oldchurchbnb.com.au

Sourdough Baking & Wines of the Scenic Rim

2 nights, 3 days

$900 per couple