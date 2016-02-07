One of literature’s most romantic verses is “… a loaf of bread, a jug of wine and thou!”
Now you can create your own three part recipe for romance at the Old Church Bed & Breakfast near Boonah – about an hour’s drive from Brisbane.
Host Harry Evers offers a range of romantic getaways for couples – including a Sourdough Baking & Wines of the Scenic Rim weekend.
For $900 per couple, you can stay in gorgeous country accommodation and take part in a workshop in sourdough baking. The escape also includes excursions to local wineries and all meals.
Contact:
Old Church Bed & Breakfast
438 Milford Road, Milford – near Boonah
0415 119 817
Sourdough Baking & Wines of the Scenic Rim
2 nights, 3 days
$900 per couple
