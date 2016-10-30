NYC Dining

Surrounded by the warehouses of Wooloongabba, the Cab Rank Café houses an incredible collection of vintage cabs. Serving as a depot for modern day cab drivers, the café is owned and run by Yellow Cabs. Managing director Neill Ford has collected an impressive array of vehicles, including two original checker taxis from New York City. Visitors are welcome to stop by for a coffee and to view the cabs collection, 7 days a week.

5 Boroughs Café is aiming to prove there’s a lot more to American food than just burgers and fries. The café specializes in wood fired meats and handmade sauces. Their Reuben sandwich keeps to tradition and is made with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread.

No big apple dining tour would be complete without a pizza and the Boroughs of New York Pizza brings the tastes of the USA to the streets of Brisbane. Owner and New Yorker Jay Gunaratne decided to open the store to replicate the tastes of his hometown.

Ben Hart and Ian Taylor are Brisbane’s ‘Bagel Boys’. They produce the New York specialty en masse and sell them at various markets across SE QLD. They also have two stores in Brisbane City where diners can enjoy a number of toppings with their bagels – try the ‘Lox, Stock n Barrel’ for an authentic taste of the big apple.

Boroughs of NY Pizza

Ann St, Fortitude Valley & Carindale Shopping Centre 1300-NYC-PIZZA

www.boroughsofny.com

Cab Rank Café

6 Lucinda St, Wooloongabba 8am-3pm, Mon to Fri

5 Boroughs Café

120 Racecourse Rd, Ascot &

401-405 Logan Rd, Stones Corner (07) 3268-7400

www.5boroughs.com.au

Bagel Boys

126 Adelaide St & 324 Queen St

(07) 3162-0135

www.thebagelboys.com.au