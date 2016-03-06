NightQuarter Markets

NightQuarter is the Gold Coast’s newest creative playground, featuring night markets, micro-restaurants, emerging fashion and a unique live music space. Featuring over 120 speciality food purveyors, designers, musicians and craftspeople featured within a shipping container city.

Experience the intersection of food, community, and culture, with well-curated and diverse concepts from entrepreneurs, artisans and performers.

Make a night of it at NightQuarter. Open every Friday and Saturday night from 4pm-10pm

 

 

Contacts:

Town Centre Drive, Helensvale

every Friday and Saturday 4-10pm

1800 264 448

nightquarter.com.au

