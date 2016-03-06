NightQuarter is the Gold Coast’s newest creative playground, featuring night markets, micro-restaurants, emerging fashion and a unique live music space. Featuring over 120 speciality food purveyors, designers, musicians and craftspeople featured within a shipping container city.
Experience the intersection of food, community, and culture, with well-curated and diverse concepts from entrepreneurs, artisans and performers.
Make a night of it at NightQuarter. Open every Friday and Saturday night from 4pm-10pm
Contacts:
NightQuarter
Town Centre Drive, Helensvale
every Friday and Saturday 4-10pm
1800 264 448
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 62625 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 98173 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/nightquarter-markets/ […]