Night Quater Markets

Night Quarter is the Gold Coast’s newest creative playground, featuring night markets, micro restaurants,

emerging fashion and a unique live music space. Featuring over 120 speciality food

purveyors, designers, musicians and craftspeople featured within a shipping container city.

Experience the intersection of food, community, and culture, with well-curated and diverse

concepts from entrepreneurs, artisans and performers.

Make a night of it at Night Quarter.

Open every Friday and Saturday night from 4pm-10pm

NightQuarter

Town Centre Drive, Helensvale

every Friday and Saturday 4-10pm

1800 264 448

nightquarter.com.au