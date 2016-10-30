“Naughty Little Kids” is a working goat farm in the picturesque Scenic Rim, about an hour’s drive from Brisbane. The farm is home to delicious goats’ milk gelati of the same name, hand-made on the property by the Jackson family. The public is welcome to visit the farm on Sundays from 1pm and a farm tour includes a petting pen; the chance to feed and milk goats; and taste-testing of goats’ milk and Naughty Little Kids’ gelati. The tour costs $15 per adult and $5 per child. Group visits can happen any day of the week – by appointment only.
Naughty Little Kids Farm Tours
Ipswich Boonah Road, Peak Crossing Sunday 1pm to 5pm
adults $15, children $5 (07) 5467 2752
www.naughtylittlekids.com.au
