Must-do dining on the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast reads like a perfect recipe – the right combination of sun, surf and fun. Add to that some decadent dining, stir in some creative people and add a dash of vibrant energy…the outcome is a dish made in Paradise.

Surfers Paradise is proving to be a foodie’s paradise with a host of hot new restaurants heating up the esplanade.

Seascape is one of the new kids on the Soul Block. It boasts spectacular views, six kinds of fresh catch-of-the-days and two, soon to be three, levels of sophistication to wine and dine throughout the day and night. Whether it’s cocktails and casual catch-ups on the open terrace level, or finer fare in the upstairs dining room – Seascape is proving to be a popular choice with foodies and lovers of the laidback Gold Coast lifestyle.

Just next door in Peppers Soul is another venue whose name says it all. Seaduction offers views and a menu that will seduce even the most refined palates and with Chef Reuben Radonich at the helm, the restaurant has just been award two chefs’ hats, which is no mean feat. The restaurant offers a decadent degustation menu, an impressive cellar and a private dining room for celebrating special occasions. A great reason to visit is for their lunch special – where $45 will get you two courses plus a glass of wine and of course, the million-dollar views are complimentary.

It seems as though realestate is the winner when it comes to dishing up the Coast’s top notch dining spots and you can’t get better than absolute beach frontage.

Rick Shores is Burleigh’s newest tasty addition and although it’s only been open mere months, it’s already making waves in the dining scene. It’s the newest restaurant by the talented foodies behind Brisbane’s popular LongTime restaurant. Just like its Northern brother, the menu at Rick Shores also has a South East Asian influence with an Australian twist. With the attractive offerings on the menu and out the windows it makes for the perfect place to while away a few hours.

Another “must do” dining destination is Room 81 at The Sofitel in Broadbeach. They have an impressive dessert menu and the Chocolate Sphere signature dessert has helped win them 2 chefs hats. The signature dessert, which features dry ice, is more like a work of art and diners get to smash open the chocolate sphere to reveal a bevy of treats inside – including raspberry, chocolate, hazelnut, caramel, home-made ice-cream and chocolate dirt. It’s certainly something to be seen and tasted to be believed and the restaurant is yet another venue proving that the Gold Coast is an exciting foodie mecca.

Contacts:

Seascape

Soul Boardwalk, The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise

5527 6655

seascape.com.au

Seaduction

Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise

5635 5728

seaduction.com.au

Rick Shores

Goodwin Terrace, Burleigh Heads

5630 6611

rickshores.com.au

Room 81

The Sofitel, Surf Parade Broadbeach

5592 2250

room81.com.au