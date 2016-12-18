Must Do Dining

The Gold Coast reads like a perfect recipe – the right combination of sun, surf and fun. Add to that some decadent dining, stir in some creative people and add a dash of vibrant energy…the outcome is a dish made in Paradise.

Surfers Paradise is proving to be a foodie’s paradise with a host of hot new restaurants heating up the esplanade.

Seascape is one of the new kids on the Soul Block. It boasts spectacular views, 6 kinds of fresh catch-of-the-days and two, soon to be three, levels of sophistication to wine and dine throughout the day and night.

Whether it’s cocktails and casual catch-ups on the open terrace level, or finer fare in the upstairs dining room – Seascape is proving to be a popular choice with foodies and lovers of the laidback Gold Coast lifestyle.

Just next door in Peppers Soul is another venue whose name says it all. Seaduction offers views and a menu that will seduce even the most refined palates and with Chef Reuben Radonich at the helm, the restaurant has just been award two chefs’ hats, which is no mean feat.

Seascape

Soul Boardwalk, The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise

5527 6655

seascape.com.au

Seaduction

Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise

5635 5728

seaduction.com.au

Rick Shores

Goodwin Terrace, Burleigh Heads

5630 6611

rickshores.com.au

Room 81

The Sofitel, Surf Parade Broadbeach

5592 2250

room81.com.au