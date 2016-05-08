Mount Barney Family Holiday

Spending quality time with the family is priceless and when it comes to reconnecting and recharging, there’s no better place than the great outdoors.
Mount Barney Lodge is about 90 minutes from Brisbane in the picturesque Scenic Rim. It’s a perfect place to bring the family, especially teenagers, for the day or a weekend away.
While Mount barney Lodge is just a little pocket, their backyard is World heritage listed.
The scenery is enough to take your breath away, and visitors can also get their heartrates up on the guided and self-guided bushwalks. Mount Barney Lodge owner, Innes Larkin, also offers a jam-packed program of adventure activities for all interests and ages, including abseiling and rock-climbing among nature.
With the campground, the creek, guided eco walks, not to mention the animals, it really is a natural playground. With limited phone reception guests can enjoy a digital detox, and kids will have no option but to get back to basics among nature.
Mount Barney Lodge offers a variety of accommodation options and activities.
Their annual “A world Apart” event is on the 28th and 29th of May – where visitors can sample the activities, hospitality and local produce that the region is famous for.
Before heading out, check out the trip planner tool on the RACQ website.
Contacts:
Mount Barney Lodge
Upper Logan Road, Mount Barney
5544 3233
‘A World Apart’
Mount barney Lodge
May 28 – 29
FREE
5544 3233
www.scenicrimescapes.com.au/mt-barney
RACQ Trip Planner
www.racq.com.au/travel/trip-planner
