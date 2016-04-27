Mother’s Day Ideas 2016

by Scott Holmes … Looking for inspiration on something special to do with Mum this Mother’s Day? Check out these delights around Brisbane that are sure to score you major brownie points as mum’s favourite kid (because you know you are). In our show on Mother’s Day, you’ll see that Alastair treats his mum to a special high tea at the Shingle Inn at its new location at Brisbane City Town Hall.

The Shingle Inn – Mother’s Day High Tea

If you’re looking for something special to do with mum this Mother’s Day why not treat her to High Tea at the Shingle Inn which is celebrating its 80th year. The Shingle Inn is an iconic chain of cafes that originated in Edward Street in Brisbane and now has more than 50 locations across Australia. Their menu offers a variety of international loose leaf teas, coffee’s, cakes, hand baked scones, ribbon sandwich’s and lots of other delicious goodies that Mum will love.

This mother’s day the Shingle Inn are hosting a champagne breakfast, and morning or afternoon high tea with a special children’s teddy bear high tea available. If you think this is a great idea you’ll need to get in quick as bookings are essential.

Mother’s Day High Tea Shingle Inn

Brisbane City Hall / Multiple locations across Australia

Sunday 8 May

9am-11am, 11:30am-1:30pm, 2pm-4pm

Breakfast – $49 per person, Lunch and afternoon tea – $59 per person,

Bookings: (07) 3210 2904

Bacchus – Mother’s Day High Tea

Another option for a Mother’s Day High Tea is the Bacchus restaurant operating out of the South Bank Rydges Hotel. With a High Tea menu carefully created by Head Chef Mark Penna, there are three sittings – 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday May 8 each featuring only the best – a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, plain or fruit scones with Bonne Maman raspberry preserve and cream chantilly, an assortment of sweet delights and choice of fragrant Harney and Sons fine tea to take home and enjoy with a glass of Moët upon arrival.

On top of that it’s served the way a classic High Tea should be – on the very finest William Edwards fine bone china, the same crockery used at The Goring in London where the Queen Mother chose to take High Tea.

Mother’s Day High Tea at Bacchus

Bacchus, Podium Level, Rydges South Bank, Cnr of Grey and Glenelg Streets, South Bank

Sunday 8 May

12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm

Adults – $69 per person and Children (6 to 12 years) – $34 per person

Bookings:(07) 3364 0837 or at bookings@bacchussouthbank.com.au

The Emporium Hotel – Mumm for Mum

The setting for Mumm for Mum is the stunning cocktail bar, an eclectic fusion of traditional and modern design, ready for you to indulge in a glass of Mumm Champagne on arrival, a Molten Brown gift for Mum, intricately created petit fours, carefully selected European cheeses and boutique teas and coffees.

Mumm for Mum – Mother’s Day High Tea at Emporium Hotel

Emporium Hotel Cocktail Bar, 1000 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

Sunday 8 May

10am, 12.30pm and 3pm

Tickets: $55 per person

Bookings: www.brisbanetickets.com.au

The Regatta Hotel – Breakfast Three Ways

The Historic Regatta hotel is offering a range of options this Mother’s Day including Breakfast three ways. Between 8:30am and 10:30am, Boatshed is putting on a special la carte breakfast created by Executive Chef Anthony Fullerton. This menu includes items such Triple Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes with warm Berry Compote, fresh strawberries and burnt yoghurt or Asparagus Spears with Soft Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce, goats curd, shaved pecorino and crusty bread, all served with a glass of French Champagne. There’s a limited number of places available so bookings are a must.

Regatta Hotel’s second option for Mother’s Day is a $35 buffet Breakfast on Level 1 where guests can enjoy a comprehensive hot and cold breakfast with verandah seating available. The Street Café will be open from 6:30am topping off The Regatta Hotel’s options for Mothers day. The entire hotel will be licensed from 9:00am onwards so mum enjoy a glass of Champagne or her favourite cocktail.

Breakfast three ways

The Regatta Hotel, 543 Coronation Drive, Toowong

Sunday 8 May

Open from 6:30am onwards, Boatshed Champagne Breakfast open 8:30am-10:30am

Buffet Breakfast – $35

Bookings: (07) 3871 9595

The Stokehouse – Mother’s Day Lunch

Treat mum to a specially curated menu by Stokehouse executive chef, Richard Ousby. Taking inspiration from his childhood to create a Mother’s Day menu worthy of the family dining table, Mother’s Day Lunch stars braised beef and roasted lamb capped off by desserts reminiscent of old school baking.

With views to take away even the most measured of breaths, a unique menu crafted by the award winning executive chef Richard Ousby, and a wine and cocktail list that’s the envy of all, Stokehouse Q is the jewel in Brisbane’s culinary offering, just waiting to spoil mum this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day lunch at Stokehouse

Stokehouse Q, Sidon Street, South Bank

Sunday 8 May

11am, 11.30am, 12noon, 1.30pm, 2pm and 2.30pm

Two course a la carte menu $78 and three course a la carte menu for $95

Bookings essential, book online at www.stokehouse.com.au, email info@stokehousebrisbane.com.au or phone (07) 3020 0600.

Mother’s Day lunch at Pony Dining – Sparkle for Mum

Let mum take the reins this Mother’s Day. Be immersed in the fresh and exciting local ingredients of Autumn, and enjoy as they enhance the champion flavours of each dish. Let’s not forget the complimentary glass of sparkling for all mothers upon arrival at the Mother’s Day grazing station.

Boasting one of the best views in Brisbane of the famous Story Bridge, and at home upstairs above Eagle Street Pier, the heavy doors of Pony Dining signal entrance into a world where flavours rule. Inside Pony Dining is sophisticated yet cook and a little on the irreverent side; a restaurant that welcomes diners for a shared taste, a classic lunch or a dinner degustation – catering to mums everywhere.

Mother’s day Lunch at Pony Dining

Pony Dining Brisbane, Upper Level, Eagle Street Pier, Eagle Street. Brisbane

Sunday 8 May

Lunch from 12noon

Bookings: http://www.ponydiningbrisbane.com/

Mother’s Day at Ribs and Burgers

Relaxed and easy-going, Ribs and Burgers is the perfect place to take some time out with Mum and enjoy the finest cuts of succulent ribs flame-grilled to perfection. Ranging from beef, lamb and pork and generously basted in the house-made sauces, there is much on offer for the whole family.

Mother’s day at Ribs and Burgers

Ribs and Burgers, Shop 1, Centro on James Street, Fortitude Valley

Sunday 8 May

Open from 11am

Bookings: None required!

Stephanie’s Spa Retreat

If you’re unable to take mum out for a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch or dinner then why not help her recharge her batteries with relaxing day spa. Stephanie’s Spa Retreat has multiple sites around Queensland including the Brisbane Sofitel.

This year they are offering a range of Mother’s Day packages such as the two-and-a-half-hour Devotion package which includes a Milk and Rose Petal Soak, Coconut and vanilla foot exfoliation, a classic Parisian facial, a hydrating eye treatment and a luxury pedicure. Additionally, it comes with Champagne and Chocolates. Stephanie’s Retreat also offers 90 minute and two-hour packages specifically for Mothers Day.

Mother’s Day Packages

Multiple sites around Queensland

Open 7 Days

9am-9pm (Monday to Friday), 9am-6pm (Saturday), 10am-5pm (Sunday)

Bookings: reservations@stephanies.com.au

Living on Fourth Avenue – Sandgate

Living on 4th Avenue at Sandgate is a lifestyle emporium that offers a range of quirky gifts for mum. They have a very wide range of wares on offer, from scented candles and flowers to salted caramel and Brie Cheese, to jewelry, dolls and old style furniture. They also offer kitchen goods and vintage fabrics and self care products too. Safe to say you will find something for Mum here.

4A Fourth Avenue Sandgate

Monday – Saturday

9am-5pm (Monday – Friday), 9am-2pm (Saturday)

Phone on (07) 3269 6374

HUA Girl – Sandgate

Another great place to shop for a special mother’s day gift is the HUA girl florist, also located in Sandgate. HUA girl which stands for flower in Mandarin is an impressive florist that not only offers flowers but has sourced an array of imported Chinese antique furniture. HUA girl also sells local and Australian made wares such as Candles, baby wear and ceramic tags.

1a/7 Second Avenue Sandgate

Monday – Saturday

10am-2pm (Monday), 9am-5pm (Tuesday – Friday), 9am-1pm (Saturday)

Phone on (07) 3269 3065 or email info@huagirl.com.au

DIY

If money’s a bit tight or you just feel like creating something personal to show mum you love her, there are loads of ideas out there to help you make a creative gift for mum. This could be a great way to get the kids involved in making that special something for mum or Grandma. One simple and easy option that mum will really appreciate is this homemade mother’s day picture frame project or these homemade soy candles.