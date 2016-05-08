Mother’s Day High Tea

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Al brought his mum to the Shingle Inn, where generations of families have caught up over a cuppa since they opened their very first Brisbane store a milestone 80 years ago.

But he also had an ulterior motive…he wanted to interview his Mum, who is a remarkable lady with a very interesting story to tell.

Al’s Mum, Fay McLeod, is more affectionately known by her stage name Candy Devine. She’s spent the last 30 years as a much-loved radio star in Ireland, where she’s interviewed everyone from Hillary Clinton to Meatloaf.

Candy has done it all – she’s travelled the world with her singing career, she’s been in theatre and movies, and she was the first Indigenous star of Australian television. From starring in episodes of Skippy to the Johnny O’Keefe Show, she’s had a remarkable career and a fabulous life. She received an MBE on The Queen’s 2014 honours list for ‘Services to Broadcasting and to the Community in Northern Ireland’. Faye has so many stories to tell, so we’ve put the full interview below.

Shingle Inn is a lovely place to chat away a few hours and take a trip down memory lane.

The café at City Hall is also quite sentimental – the original furniture came from the very first Brisbane store on Edward Street that opened during the great depression, making the Shingle Inn Brisbane’s oldest café.

Today they offer a range of high teas and allergy friendly treats for all occasions, including Teddy Bear high teas for the littlies.

Why not make a day of it and explore City Hall. Time a visit on a Tuesday and take advantage of the free Tuesday concert series at City Hall. A variety of different acts perform each week – from classical, to jazz, rock n roll to acoustic and everything in between.

They’re on from 12 until 1 every Tuesday and they’re absolutely free. Visitors can also join a clock tower tour or heritage tour every day.

