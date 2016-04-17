Mirusia – A local singing sensation!

It’s often said that music is the speech of Angels…and when Brisbane singing sensation Mirusia was discovered by the world, many people believed her heavenly voice was the closest thing to hearing one speak.

For the last 9 years this talented Brisbanite has toured around the world as lead soprano for renowned Maestro Andre Rieu.

Now she is back in her home town, where it all began, to prepare for a full scale Australian tour and the launch of her Album, “This time Tomorrow”.

You can see and hear Mirusia during the Queensland leg of her tour which kicks off from the 8th of May. Visit her website for concert dates, venues and to follow the story of this homegrown talent.

