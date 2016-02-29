Moving to the country has become the holy grail of urbanites tired of hectic city living.

Nine years ago, ‘tree-changers’ Les and Leanne Fleet left the city for a new life in Imbil – about 90 minutes’ drive from Brisbane.

This little country hideaway in the Sunshine Coast hinterland is quiet, charming…with not a traffic light in sight.

In short – it was the perfect place for the Fleets to ditch their high pressure jobs… and take on new roles as the relaxed hosts of Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast.

This modern guest-house is set on five hilly acres overlooking the town.

It would be easy to nestle into this place and not leave for days. The pavilion-style homestead has big private rooms with tasteful touches of luxury. There are shady decks… and a salt-water pool, with a view plus a guest lounge packed with cheerful distractions like DVD’s, books and board games.

The pavilion-style homestead has big private rooms with tasteful touches of luxury. There are shady decks and a salt-water pool, with a view. There’s also a guest lounge packed with cheerful distractions like DVD’s, books and board games.

Visitors can also take advantage of the kayaks at the B&B to explore the local surrounds and paddle up beautiful Yabba Creek, located at the base of the property.

When you travel, it’s the simple things that make all the difference… A good night’s sleep, all the comforts from home and great food – all of which is dished up at Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast.

A stay starts at $170 per night. There’s also a two night Country Gourmet special that includes daily cooked breakfasts, a Kenilworth cheese plate and wine – plus two-course dinner starring regional produce.

Contacts:

Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast

York Street, Imbil

phone: 5488 6740