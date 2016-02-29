Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast

Home Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast

Moving to the country has become the holy grail of urbanites tired of hectic city living.

Nine years ago, ‘tree-changers’ Les and Leanne Fleet left the city for a new life in Imbil – about 90 minutes’ drive from Brisbane.

Mary Valley B and B

This little country hideaway in the Sunshine Coast hinterland is quiet, charming…with not a traffic light in sight.

In short – it was the perfect place for the Fleets to ditch their high pressure jobs… and take on new roles as the relaxed hosts of Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast.

mv2

This modern guest-house is set on five hilly acres overlooking the town.

It would be easy to nestle into this place and not leave for days. The pavilion-style homestead has big private rooms with tasteful touches of luxury. There are shady decks… and a salt-water pool, with a view plus a guest lounge packed with cheerful distractions like DVD’s, books and board games.

mv5

The pavilion-style homestead has big private rooms with tasteful touches of luxury. There are shady decks and a salt-water pool, with a view. There’s also a guest lounge packed with cheerful distractions like DVD’s, books and board games.

Visitors can also take advantage of the kayaks at the B&B to explore the local surrounds and paddle up beautiful Yabba Creek, located at the base of the property.

When you travel, it’s the simple things that make all the difference… A good night’s sleep, all the comforts from home and great food – all of which is dished up at Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast.

A stay starts at $170 per night. There’s also a two night Country Gourmet special that includes daily cooked breakfasts, a Kenilworth cheese plate and wine – plus two-course dinner starring regional produce.

 

mv4

 

Contacts:

Mary Valley Views Bed & Breakfast

York Street, Imbil

phone:  5488 6740

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the story here:

Related Articles
10 Comments
  1. URL 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  2. m88asia 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  3. mold removal 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 5046 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  4. Denver Uber 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  5. www.luatgiakhanh.com 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  6. removals northern ireland to england 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  7. Real Estate Law 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  8. clenbuterol doses 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 96657 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  9. download free 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

  10. he has a good point 3 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/mary-valley-views-bed-breakfast/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?