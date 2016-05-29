Delicious produce from the Lockyer Valley

Located an hour west of Brisbane, the Lockyer Valley region is an important food producing region. Nicknamed the ‘salad bowl of Australia’, it produces up to $250million worth of product each year.

Bauers Organics in Mt Slyvia run an open day to allow guests to touch and taste Lockyer Valley produce. Farmer Rob Bauer grows a large range of potatoes, pumpkins and carrots in the area’s rich alluvial soil.

9Dorf is another farm putting the Lockyer Valley on the map when it comes to food. Farmers Bronwyn and David Neuendorf produce pasture raised meat and layer chickens as well as plate sized barramundi, Murray Cod and Jade Perch. Pick up some of 9Dorf’s products at the fortnightly Toowoomba Farmers Market or at the Milton Markets in Brisbane.

A keen advocate of the Lockyer Valley region, chef Tony Tierney from Ocean View Estates will be hosting a dinner to showcase produce from the region. Visit the Ocean View Estates website to book and for a full schedule of upcoming events.

Contacts:

Bauers Organic Open Day

July 31

Mount Sylvia Road, Mount Sylvia

Tickets on sale soon

0423 590 709

www.bauersorganic.com

Toowoomba Farmers Market

next market June 11

Cobb+Co Museum, Lindsay & Campbell Streets, Toowoomba

www.toowoombafarmersmarket.com.au

Milton Markets

every Sunday

Cribb St, Milton

www.miltonmarkets.com.au

Ocean View Estates & Restaurant

June 25

Mt Mee Rd, Ocean View

tickets from $79

3425 3900

www.oceanviewestates.com.au