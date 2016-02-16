Little Car Collectors

You can tell by his hard-to-miss technicolour Holden that Allan Leasegang is a man who loves cars. In fact, he owns more than 2,000 of them.

Rather than a suburb-sized garage, every one of his beloved cars fits into a little corner store at Everton Park. The operative word here is “little”!

Allan’s Die Cast Model Shop, on South Pine Road, is a popular pit-stop for anyone who’s ever owned, or collected, miniature cars. The shop is packed with ‘wee’ sets of wheels, better known as die-cast models. As authentic copies of famous cars, many of them racing stars, they’re highly collectible.

Allan’s shop is a haunt for avid fellow-collectors but his pride and joy is a private collection of more than two hundred, many on display in the store. A particular favourite is the copy of a car in which Greg Murphy broke the lap record at Bathurst in 2003. Forget childhood memories of going “brrmmm, brrmmm” in the dirt: Allan has seen an identical die-cast car sell for as much as $1,200. (You could buy a full-sized bomb for less!)

Apart from their Lilliputian size, the mini-motors are virtually identical to original models – with tiny doors, bonnets and boots that open and close. The only thing they don’t do is race.

For that, you need to turn your steering wheel towards “Red Racer” Slot Cars in Redcliffe where mini-motors are made for action. “Red Racer” has Queensland’s biggest range of slot cars, tracks and accessories – for sale and hire. From a small-scale drag racing track to Australia’s largest home-set Carrera 6 lane circuit, this is the place to put the pedal to the metal without paying a fortune.

Birthday parties for 6 to 12 kids start from $99 an hour, including car hire. And there are regular competition events for those who are a little more serious about fun in the fast lane.

Contact:

www.diecastmodelshop.com.au

3355 5662

www.redracer.com.au

3284 4888