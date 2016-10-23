KOOZA Cirque du Soleil

The word Kooza is inspired by the Sanskrit word Koza which means box, chest or treasure and that’s the very essence of what this show is about.

Performed by Cirque du Soleil, this circus in a box combines two circus traditions, acrobatic performing and the art of clowning.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza cartwheels into Brisbane from 24th November 2016 to 8th January 2017. Tickets are hot property so make sure you get in quick!

Cirque du Soleil – KOOZA
Skygate, next to Brisbane Airport DFO
24th November 2016 – 8th January 2017
1800 036 685
www.cirquedusoleil.com

