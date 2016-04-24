Inner City Guest Houses – Brisbane

There’s no shortage of places to have a getaway in South East Queensland, but while some people may immediately think of drifting to the beaches or the mountains, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a tranquil, relaxing experience a little closer to home…in fact, just a stone’s throw from the city.
Brisbane is home to some gorgeous inner-city guest houses, offering visitors a relaxed, luxurious escape from the hustle and bustle. Spicers Balfour in New Farm is a beautifully restored Queenslander that’s been converted into a luxury guest house. The property boasts nine spacious rooms, a library and the Balfour Kitchen restaurant.
Just two doors down from the original Queenslander is the newest addition to their accommodation line-up – a gorgeous 1940’s art deco home called Simla. Spicers Balfour offer a range of accommodation packages and the restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner to in-house guests and anyone looking for a great meal out. The rooftop bar at Balfour is a hidden gem, it’s open to the public from 5pm and in-house guests can enjoy complimentary canapes before dinner.
Just around the corner in New Farm is another equally delightful guest house that’s laying on the charm. Heal House is a classic Queenslander that’s been loving renovated to provide a home away from home. The house offers 3 guest suites, all beautifully appointed, with en-suites and luxury touches. Breakfast is included and the hosts treat every guest personally. It’s a great place to stay if you’re coming from out of town and want that country feel while still being close to all the action.
Its’ a similar story at another of Brisbane’s inner city guest houses. Perched high on the hill overlooking the city, Franklin Villa is the grand old dame of Highgate Hill. The 5-story, 1890’s Victorian mansion now offers 6 tastefully decorated rooms and plenty of space for guests to enjoy – including a private guest kitchen, gardens, pool, BBQ area and plenty of decks to relax on.
As well as the accommodation, the house is almost like a living museum, filled with quirky collections and old world charm. While visitors can easily spend their stay relaxing at the house, the world’s your oyster just a few steps away with West End, South Bank and QPAC on the doorstep.
Contacts:
Spicers Balfour Hotel & Simla
37 Balfour St, New Farm
1300 597 540
www.spicersretreats.com/spicers-balfour-hotel
Heal House
72 Heal Street, New Farm
3358 3350
info@healhouse.com.au
Franklin Villa
35 Brighton Road, Highgate Hill
3255 0889
0 418 785 016
Watch The Story:
Part 1:
Part 2:
