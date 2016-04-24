Inner City Guest Houses – Brisbane

Home Inner City Guest Houses – Brisbane

There’s no shortage of places to have a getaway in South East Queensland, but while some people may immediately think of drifting to the beaches or the mountains, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a tranquil, relaxing experience a little closer to home…in fact, just a stone’s throw from the city.

Inner City Guest Houses

Brisbane is home to some gorgeous inner-city guest houses, offering visitors a relaxed, luxurious escape from the hustle and bustle.  Spicers Balfour in New Farm is a beautifully restored Queenslander that’s been converted into a luxury guest house.  The property boasts nine spacious rooms, a library and the Balfour Kitchen restaurant.

Inner City Guest Houses

Just two doors down from the original Queenslander is the newest addition to their accommodation line-up – a gorgeous 1940’s art deco home called Simla.  Spicers Balfour offer a range of accommodation packages and the restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner to in-house guests and anyone looking for a great meal out. The rooftop bar at Balfour is a hidden gem, it’s open to the public from 5pm and in-house guests can enjoy complimentary canapes before dinner.

Inner City Guest Houses

Just around the corner in New Farm is another equally delightful guest house that’s laying on the charm.  Heal House is a classic Queenslander that’s been loving renovated to provide a home away from home.  The house offers 3 guest suites, all beautifully appointed, with en-suites and luxury touches. Breakfast is included and the hosts treat every guest personally.  It’s a great place to stay if you’re coming from out of town and want that country feel while still being close to all the action.

Inner City Guest Houses

Its’ a similar story at another of Brisbane’s inner city guest houses. Perched high on the hill overlooking the city, Franklin Villa is the grand old dame of Highgate Hill. The 5-story, 1890’s Victorian mansion now offers 6 tastefully decorated rooms and plenty of space for guests to enjoy – including a private guest kitchen, gardens, pool, BBQ area and plenty of decks to relax on.

Inner City Guest Houses

As well as the accommodation, the house is almost like a living museum, filled with quirky collections and old world charm.  While visitors can easily spend their stay relaxing at the house, the world’s your oyster just a few steps away with West End, South Bank and QPAC on the doorstep.

 

Contacts:

Spicers Balfour Hotel & Simla

37 Balfour St, New Farm

1300 597 540

www.spicersretreats.com/spicers-balfour-hotel

 

Heal House

72 Heal Street, New Farm

3358 3350

info@healhouse.com.au

www.healhouse.com.au

 

Franklin Villa

35 Brighton Road, Highgate Hill

3255 0889

0 418 785 016

www.franklinvilla.com.au

 

Watch The Story:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Related Articles
88 Comments
  1. Google 1 month ago

    Google

    Although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are actually really worth a go by, so possess a look.

  2. Google 1 month ago

    Google

    Here are a few of the sites we recommend for our visitors.

  3. операции на щитовидна жлеза 4 weeks ago

    операции на щитовидна жлеза

    […]The facts mentioned in the report are a few of the best readily available […]

  4. how long can an outbreak of genital herpes last 4 weeks ago

    how long can an outbreak of genital herpes last

    […]The data mentioned in the write-up are some of the very best readily available […]

  5. world news 4 weeks ago

    world news

    […]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a good deal of link adore from[…]

  6. Red Hearts 4 weeks ago

    Red Hearts

    […]Here is a superb Blog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]

  7. Silicone G-Spot Vibrator 4 weeks ago

    Silicone G-Spot Vibrator

    […]one of our guests recently recommended the following website[…]

  8. nighties 4 weeks ago

    nighties

  9. casino gratis slot 4 weeks ago

    casino gratis slot

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]

  10. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/ 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/inner-city-guest-houses-brisbane/ […]

  11. t3nt1 4 weeks ago

    t3nt1

    http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/optiplex-video-card

  12. casino games for android 4 weeks ago

    casino games for android

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  13. pokemon leaf green 4 weeks ago

    pokemon leaf green

    […]below you will uncover the link to some internet sites that we believe you need to visit[…]

  14. email processing for cash 3 weeks ago

    email processing for cash

    […]Here are several of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]

  15. attorney 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/inner-city-guest-houses-brisbane/ […]

  16. work at home business opportunities 3 weeks ago

    work at home business opportunities

    […]check beneath, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  17. pdr training 3 weeks ago

    pdr training

    […]Here are several of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]

  18. Silicone Vibrators 3 weeks ago

    Silicone Vibrators

  19. pc games free download full version for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 7

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  20. pc games free download full version for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 7

    […]The data mentioned within the report are several of the best accessible […]

  21. free download for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    free download for windows 8

    […]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get lots of link enjoy from[…]

  22. pc games free download for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download for windows 7

    […]one of our guests recently proposed the following website[…]

  23. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]one of our visitors not long ago recommended the following website[…]

  24. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]The information and facts mentioned inside the write-up are a few of the very best available […]

  25. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]

  26. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

  27. בגדי הריון 3 weeks ago

    בגדי הריון

    […]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be essentially worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]

  28. Teeth whitening 3 weeks ago

    Teeth whitening

    […]The data talked about inside the post are some of the very best offered […]

  29. expert essay service 3 weeks ago

    expert essay service

    […]Every after in a when we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below would be the newest websites that we opt for […]

  30. movers barrie area 3 weeks ago

    movers barrie area

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

  31. her latest blog 3 weeks ago

    her latest blog

    […]Here are a few of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]

  32. arrow png 3 weeks ago

    arrow png

    […]check below, are some entirely unrelated internet websites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  33. windows games free download,free download for pc 3 weeks ago

    windows games free download,free download for pc

  34. pc games free download full version for windows xp 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows xp

    […]please pay a visit to the web pages we stick to, including this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]

  35. Infiniti 3 weeks ago

    Infiniti

    […]please pay a visit to the websites we follow, which includes this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]

  36. love spell caster 3 weeks ago

    love spell caster

    […]very few web sites that happen to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  37. сталик 3 weeks ago

    сталик

  38. 591553-001 3 weeks ago

    591553-001

    http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/440w-dell-equal-logic-ps6000-ps4000-ps5000-series-power-supply-0gct8p-rs-psu-450-ac1n/

  39. black magic specialist 3 weeks ago

    black magic specialist

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  40. Clit Massager 3 weeks ago

    Clit Massager

    […]very couple of sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]

  41. life insurance endowment 3 weeks ago

    life insurance endowment

    […]the time to read or pay a visit to the content or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]

  42. pc games free download full version for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 8

    […]we came across a cool web page that you simply may well love. Take a search if you want[…]

  43. Hotels in marbella 3 weeks ago

    Hotels in marbella

    […]please go to the sites we comply with, including this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

  44. kala jadoo 2 weeks ago

    kala jadoo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  45. cock extensions 2 weeks ago

    cock extensions

    […]Here is a good Weblog You might Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  46. Mobile and tablet ready 2 weeks ago

    Mobile and tablet ready

    […]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not associated web pages to ours, even so, they may be surely worth going over[…]

  47. Drive with Uber 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 97468 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/inner-city-guest-houses-brisbane/ […]

  48. stir-frying and steaming 2 weeks ago

    stir-frying and steaming

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  49. Women Vibrator 2 weeks ago

    Women Vibrator

    […]the time to study or check out the material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]

  50. free download for windows xp 2 weeks ago

    free download for windows xp

    […]below you will come across the link to some web-sites that we think you ought to visit[…]

  51. Pips Wizard Pro Review 2 weeks ago

    Pips Wizard Pro Review

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  52. pc games free download full version for windows 10 2 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 10

    […]please go to the internet sites we stick to, which includes this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

  53. Adam and Eve 2 weeks ago

    Adam and Eve

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re really really worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  54. Adam's Extension 2 weeks ago

    Adam’s Extension

    […]check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, having said that, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  55. oflaherty moving company 2 weeks ago

    oflaherty moving company

    […]here are some links to sites that we link to since we think they may be really worth visiting[…]

  56. hypnosis tucson 2 weeks ago

    hypnosis tucson

    […]just beneath, are several completely not connected web sites to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]

  57. Merseyside 2 weeks ago

    Merseyside

  58. friends networking chat 2 weeks ago

    friends networking chat

  59. Do it yourself divorce Texas 2 weeks ago

    Do it yourself divorce Texas

    […]Here are some of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]

  60. buy china phones 1 week ago

    buy china phones

    […]the time to study or visit the subject material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]

  61. hot weather combat boots 1 week ago

    hot weather combat boots

    […]just beneath, are several completely not related web sites to ours, nonetheless, they are certainly worth going over[…]

  62. diet pills 1 week ago

    diet pills

    […]we came across a cool web site which you might take pleasure in. Take a look in the event you want[…]

  63. SEO services in lahore 1 week ago

    SEO services in lahore

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  64. Leamington Spa 1 week ago

    Leamington Spa

    […]please check out the internet sites we stick to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]

  65. g-spot orgasm 1 week ago

    g-spot orgasm

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  66. anal vibrator 1 week ago

    anal vibrator

    […]Here is an excellent Blog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  67. butt toy 1 week ago

    butt toy

    […]check below, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  68. 3560 Switch Licenses 6 days ago

    3560 Switch Licenses

  69. pc games for laptop 6 days ago

    pc games for laptop

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are basically worth a go through, so possess a look[…]

  70. leasehold/freehold for sale 5 days ago

    leasehold/freehold for sale

    […]very few sites that come about to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  71. pc games free download for windows 7 5 days ago

    pc games free download for windows 7

    […]Every as soon as in a when we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the most recent internet sites that we opt for […]

  72. best kona 5 days ago

    best kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  73. consultant 5 days ago

    consultant

  74. nike jordan 5 days ago

    nike jordan

    […]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re in fact really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]

  75. Spank Me 5 days ago

    Spank Me

    […]we came across a cool web site which you might appreciate. Take a look in case you want[…]

  76. Silicone Toys 4 days ago

    Silicone Toys

    […]Here is a superb Blog You might Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]

  77. Red Hearts Glass Dildo 4 days ago

    Red Hearts Glass Dildo

    […]very handful of sites that come about to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  78. Adam and Eve Lube 4 days ago

    Adam and Eve Lube

    […]usually posts some really exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]

  79. pc games free download for windows xp 4 days ago

    pc games free download for windows xp

    […]one of our guests recently proposed the following website[…]

  80. Ejuice 3 days ago

    Ejuice

    […]one of our visitors not long ago encouraged the following website[…]

  81. finger bullet vibrator 2 days ago

    finger bullet vibrator

    […]Here are a number of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]

  82. How to Use a Tongue Vibrator, 2 days ago

    How to Use a Tongue Vibrator,

    […]the time to study or pay a visit to the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]

  83. bunny vibrator, 2 days ago

    bunny vibrator,

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  84. Fetish Fantasy Web, 1 day ago

    Fetish Fantasy Web,

    […]very couple of internet websites that happen to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]

  85. over here 1 day ago

    over here

    […]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected web pages to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly worth going over[…]

  86. tow truck hire 1 day ago

    tow truck hire

    […]please take a look at the web-sites we stick to, like this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]

  87. Marketing 5 hours ago

    Marketing

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are basically worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  88. gourmet coffee of kona 3 hours ago

    gourmet coffee of kona

    Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?