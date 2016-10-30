Indoor Fun

The Gold Coast certainly lives up to its catch cry – famous for fun!

Most holiday makers are drawn to the sun, surf and sand…but why not swap the shades for some shade, as there’s a whole world of serious fun waiting indoors.

The GC’s got everything from indoor puzzle rooms (Escape Hunt) to Indoor Skydiving (iFLY Gold Coast)

There’s fun fitness at Robina’s Bounce Trampoline Park and Planet Commando at Yatala.

The Gold Coast is also home to the World’s only holographic entertainment centre – Holoverse

Open the doors to Southport’s newest attraction and enter a whole new world – a world of fantasy, beauty and adventure.

With 40 hologram rooms, visitors can immerse themselves in make-believe…or is it real life? The state-of-the art technology tracks and interacts with the user, allowing guests to jump through holes, see underwater, enjoy a safari in Africa and step inside a computer game.

When it comes to more indoor thrills, there’s one place that’s got it all under one roof – Game Over!

There’s exhilarating go-karting, action-packed laser tag and a state-of-the-art climbing circuit all in one indoor adventure centre at Helensvale!

Needless to say, that all equals hours of fun for littlies and big kids alike.

If you have the need for speed you can challenge your mates at up to 50k’s an hour on what is the only electric kart track in Queensland.

The karts are a family favourite, the sports simulators are also a hit, but it’s the laser tag that really brings out the big guns – using the latest gen-7 laser-force system.

The Clip n Climb arena provides hours of fun over 270 square metres. This is rock-climbing with a difference, thanks to the revolutionary self-belay system, which allows children and adults to clip themselves in without having to replay on someone belaying at the bottom.

Each activity can be booked individually, with prices starting at $14. Check out their Super-Pass for big savings.

RACQ Members receive 10% off all activities and big savings on a combo pass when booking on the RACQ Website

