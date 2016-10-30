Indoor Fun

The Gold Coast certainly lives up to its catch cry – famous for fun!
Most holiday makers are drawn to the sun, surf and sand…but why not swap the shades for some shade, as there’s a whole world of serious fun waiting indoors.
The GC’s got everything from indoor puzzle rooms (Escape Hunt) to Indoor Skydiving (iFLY Gold Coast)
There’s fun fitness at Robina’s Bounce Trampoline Park and Planet Commando at Yatala.
The Gold Coast is also home to the World’s only holographic entertainment centre – Holoverse
Open the doors to Southport’s newest attraction and enter a whole new world – a world of fantasy, beauty and adventure.
With 40 hologram rooms, visitors can immerse themselves in make-believe…or is it real life? The state-of-the art technology tracks and interacts with the user, allowing guests to jump through holes, see underwater, enjoy a safari in Africa and step inside a computer game.
When it comes to more indoor thrills, there’s one place that’s got it all under one roof – Game Over!
There’s exhilarating go-karting, action-packed laser tag and a state-of-the-art climbing circuit all in one indoor adventure centre at Helensvale!
Needless to say, that all equals hours of fun for littlies and big kids alike.
If you have the need for speed you can challenge your mates at up to 50k’s an hour on what is the only electric kart track in Queensland.
The karts are a family favourite, the sports simulators are also a hit, but it’s the laser tag that really brings out the big guns – using the latest gen-7 laser-force system.
The Clip n Climb arena provides hours of fun over 270 square metres. This is rock-climbing with a difference, thanks to the revolutionary self-belay system, which allows children and adults to clip themselves in without having to replay on someone belaying at the bottom.
Each activity can be booked individually, with prices starting at $14. Check out their Super-Pass for big savings.
RACQ Members receive 10% off all activities and big savings on a combo pass when booking on the RACQ Website
Holoverse
59 Nerang Street, Southport sessions from $27
(07) 5661 3010
www.holoverse.com.au
RACQ Member Benefit:
30% off www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast direct link to deal
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/holographic- experiences-at-holoverse-gold-coast/experiences-vol-1
Game Over
Siganto Drive, Helensvale (07) 5519 3999
www.gameovergc.com.au
RACQ Member Benefit:
10% off activities 25% off combo pack
www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast
direct link to deal
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/indoor-entertainment- centre/game-over
More RACQ discounts on Indoor Fun on the Gold Coast:
Virtual Golf at Surfers paradise
RACQ Members get big discounts off packages
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/virtual-golf-surfers- paradise-/virtual-golf-with-optional-food-and-drink-packages
Dracula’s Haunted House, Surfers Paradise
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/draculas-haunted- house/haunted-house-experience
Dracula’s Cabaret Restaurant, Broadbeach
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/draculas-package
7D Cinema, Surfers Paradise
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/gold-coast-7d-cinema- experience/7d-cinema
Planet Chill Indoor Ice Skating, Surfers Paradise RACQ Members get access to a limited-time HOT DEAL Buy 3 tickets, receive the 4th free
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/gold-coast-ice-skating
iFLY Indoor Skydiving
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/ifly-indoor-skydiving- gold-coast
Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Surfers Paradise
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/ripleys-believe-it-or- not/ripleys-believe-it-or-not-entry
Infinity futuristic maze, Surfers Paradise
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/attractions/infinity-attraction-gold- coast/infinity
The Escape Hunt Experience, Southport
RACQ Members get 10% off
https://racq.experienceoz.com.au/en/gold-coast/activities/the-escapes-hunt- experiences-gold-coast/the-escapes-hunt-experience
